2023: A’Ibom gov sues for peaceful campaigns, tolerance

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has called for a peaceful coexistence and support for aspirants who won in the party primaries, saying that political aspirations should be geared towards service to the people and consolidating on the unity of the state. The governor made this known during a Government House monthly prayer service with the theme; ‘Responsible Fathers,’ held at Latter House Chapel, Governor’s Lodge Uyo. Governor Emmanuel, who emphasised on the political season, appealed to aspirants to go about their campaigns in a peaceful manner and called on those who were not nominated in the last political primaries not to lose hope as it may be their turn at another season. Heurged themtojoinhands insupportingapeacefulprocess that will build the state.
Buhari’s insistence on grazing routes may divide Nigeria – Cleric
Clement James, Calabar The National Publicity Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Emmah Isong has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to Nigerians by not insisting on creating open grazing routes for herdsmen in the country. Speaking in Calabar on Tuesday, Isong said the any attempt to insist on creating grazing […]
Onitiri to Education Minister: Settle dispute with ASUU or resign now
Political activist and critic, Otunba Adesunbo Onitiri has advised the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to settle the dispute with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) immediately or resign his post immediately. In a statement yesterday in Lagos, Onitiri said Adamu must be told the truth that he could not continue to remain in office […]
Insecurity: 17 Southern govs ban open grazing
…say herders’ incursion threat to national unity …reject clamour by groups for secession The Southern Governors’ Forum, an association of governors of the 17 southern states of Nigeria, yesterday slammed an outright ban on open grazing of cattle across the region, declaring that the activities of the herdsmen had become a serious threat to security […]
