2023: A’Ibom gov sues for peaceful campaigns, tolerance

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has called for a peaceful coexistence and support for aspirants who won in the party primaries, saying that political aspirations should be geared towards service to the people and consolidating on the unity of the state. The governor made this known during a Government House monthly prayer service with the theme; ‘Responsible Fathers,’ held at Latter House Chapel, Governor’s Lodge Uyo. Governor Emmanuel, who emphasised on the political season, appealed to aspirants to go about their campaigns in a peaceful manner and called on those who were not nominated in the last political primaries not to lose hope as it may be their turn at another season. Heurged themtojoinhands insupportingapeacefulprocess that will build the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...