2023: A’Ibom group rally support for Rep

A socio-political group, ETINOSA General, has declared support for Hon. Onofiok Luke, Chairman, House of Representatives’ Committee on Judiciary as governor of Akwa Ibom State in 2023. Luke is the member representing Etinan, Nsit Ibom and Nsit Ubium federal constituency of Akwa Ibom at the National As- sembly. The spokesman for ETINOSA, Kenneth Ukpong disclosed this yesterday in Abuja in a chat with journalists on the sideline of the annual re-union and get together of the group. He explained that the future and progress of the state depended on its choice of candidate for the 2023 governorship election. He said the state needed high quality leadership to consolidate on the gains of past and present administrations, while charting a new course for economic prosperity amid the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Ukpong reiterated that Akwa Ibom State required a candidate with a strong and general appeal who would unify and foster peace and harmony among all ethnic clans. He noted: “We don’t want a strange candidate imposed on us; we rather prefer a youthful, familiar and home grown candidate whom we all know and can identify with. “We want someone who understands the yearnings, pains and anxieties of low income earners, the poor, and who is willing to go the extra mile to protect our lives and properties,’’ he said. According to him, Akwa Ibom has a reputation for peace and orderliness in spite of its plethora of social and economic challenges.

He decried the wide gap and disparity existing between the rich and poor, noting that the state had a thriving youthful population which could be refocused for synergy. He said what was apparently critical was building a united and focused people with unity of purpose, adding that if this could be achieved, every other prospect would fall into perspective.

