2023 A’Ibom guber: I’m coming, Ide says as he finally bows out of Exxon Mobil

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

A 2023 governorship hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Ide Owoding Idemeko has urged the people of the state to brace up for people-oriented and development centered governance from 2023.

Ide, who stated this during a thanksgiving and reception ceremony held in his honour at Ikot Ukop, OkopNduaEnong Ibesikpo Austan Council Area of Akwa Ibom State after a meritorious 30 years in the services of oil giant ExxonMobil, expressed deep gratitude to the people who trooped out in thousands from every part of the state to honour his invitation.

Ide assured them that their love and solidarity over time is enough conviction for him to come forward and give his robust contribution to the overall development of the state.

He opined that he is coming in with enormous experience, commitment and zeal to ensure the complete turning around of the fortunes of Akwa Ibom people, calling on the people to stand up and defend democracy by ensuring that they chose their next crop of leaders through popular votes.

Ide promised to give adequate attention to youths and women empowerment through skill acquisitions and job creations, develop more industries in rural areas and ensure massive agricultural implementation and food for all in the state.

He further assured that he will turn around the educational system and ensure that our children get the highest standards of education comparable to do that of developed countries of the world among other lofty promises.

The Chairman of the Thanksgiving and Reception ceremony, Chief Matthew Udoeyop noted with satisfaction the major contributions made to the society at large by Ide Owodiong and prayed God to lift him higher to continue his selfless services to humanity.

Udoeyop urged Akwa Ibom people to rise in support of Ide’s governorship ambition to help bring unprecedented growth, progress and development across all sectors of the state.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Secretary General of 1001+ Voices Initiative for Empowerment of People, Mr. Uwem Ankak, who told the people that he has related with Ide Owodiong for over 25 years, described him as a man of honor, truth and good conscience.

According to Ankak: “Ide abhors dishonest, fraudulent and criminal minded people, he is a lover of justice and hard working people, he will be the best governor for Akwa Ibom people from 2023.”

 

Reporter

