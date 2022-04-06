2023: A’Ibom’s future rests in your choice of next governor, Ide Tells PDP Chapter Chairmen

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

A prominent governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Ide Owodiong Idemeko has taken his consultation to the 31 chapter chairmen of the party in the state with a special appeal for them to consider the interest of the state above other considerations in the coming primaries.

In an event held Wednesday at the state party headquarters Atan Offot Uyo, the governorship hopeful in an emotion laden voice told the chairmen that their decision as delegates will not only shape the future of the state but the destiny of their children.

According to Ide Owodiong: “Your votes at the May 21 PDP primaries will determine the future of this state and that of our children, you must vote a leader with capacity and wealth of experience to move the state forward. The future resides in your hands as delegates, my vision for our great state covers 19 areas as encapsulated in my governorship blue print, ranging from massive infrastructural development, human capacity development, massive agriculture and food sufficiency, education, healthcare, security, sports development among others.”

Ide Owodiong further said: “I have had a broad experience starting from being a lecturer at a university to sitting in various leadership positions in ExxonMobil, I have been a student leader and renowned sports administrator with Mobil Pegasus Club.

“I will ensure your relevance continues beyond my election by seeking your opinion and contributions to governance of our dear state.”

Ide said he is deeply committed to the sustainace of our hard earned democracy and urged Akwa Ibomites, known for their republican disposition, to close ranks and ensure that through democracy, a new crop of capable leaders will emerge in 2023 to lift the state higher.

Speaking on behalf of the 31 chapter chairmen the Chairman of Chairmen Hon (Elder) Eddy Etang Nkanga described Ide Owodiong at a committed party man and renowned philanthropist who has touched humanity through his individual efforts.

According to him: “The party appreciates you for donating a standard party office to your ward. You are a real party man and with your antecedents you can do any job given to you better. You also have a good heart. We will give you and all aspirants equal opportunity to express their visions. We must ensure level playing ground for all. We wish you success at the poll and don’t forget us when God lifts you up.”

