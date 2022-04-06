Metro & Crime

2023: A’Ibom’s future rests in your choice of next governor, Ide Tells PDP Chapter Chairmen

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

 

A prominent governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Ide Owodiong Idemeko has taken his consultation to the 31 chapter chairmen of the party in the state with a special appeal for them to consider the interest of the state above other considerations in the coming primaries.

In an event held Wednesday at the state party headquarters Atan Offot Uyo, the governorship hopeful in an emotion laden voice told the chairmen that their decision as delegates will not only shape the future of the state but the destiny of their children.

According to Ide Owodiong: “Your votes at the May 21 PDP primaries will determine the future of this state and that of our children, you must vote a leader with capacity and wealth of experience to move the state forward. The future resides in your hands as delegates, my vision for our great state covers 19 areas as encapsulated in my governorship blue print, ranging from massive infrastructural development, human capacity development, massive agriculture and food sufficiency, education, healthcare, security, sports development among others.”

Ide Owodiong further said: “I have had a broad experience starting from being a lecturer at a university to sitting in various leadership positions in ExxonMobil, I have been a student leader and renowned sports administrator with Mobil Pegasus Club.

“I will ensure your relevance continues beyond my election by seeking your opinion and contributions to governance of our dear state.”

Ide said he is deeply committed to the sustainace of our hard earned democracy and urged Akwa Ibomites, known for their republican disposition, to close ranks and ensure that through democracy, a new crop of capable leaders will emerge in 2023 to lift the state higher.

Speaking on behalf of the 31 chapter chairmen the Chairman of Chairmen Hon (Elder) Eddy Etang Nkanga described Ide Owodiong at a committed party man and renowned philanthropist who has touched humanity through his individual efforts.

According to him: “The party appreciates you for donating a standard party office to your ward. You are a real party man and with your antecedents you can do any job given to you better. You also have a good heart. We will give you and all aspirants equal opportunity to express their visions. We must ensure level playing ground for all. We wish you success at the poll and don’t forget us when God lifts you up.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS protests: Vandalization, looting not culture of Plateau, says Rev. Pam

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam had said the looting and destruction of properties by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest was not the culture of the  people of Plateau State. Rev. Pam disclosed this at the Weekend when he visited the vandalised […]
Metro & Crime

Wanted serial killer held in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Man defiles wife’s niece   Detectives have arrested a suspected notorious serial killer and cultist, Segun Agodo, at Ikorodu area of Lagos State.   The suspect was arrested by policemen attached to Sagamu Road Division, Okorodu, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) yesterday, about 10am at the Odongunyan area of Ikorodu.   Also, policemen […]
Metro & Crime

Business solution hub, theBUNker berths in Ogun

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta The Secretary to Ogun State Government, Tokunbo Talabi has inaugurated the branch of theBUNKer, a business solution hub, in Abeokuta, the state capital. Talabi said theBUNker, which also has branches in Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja, was established with the aim of bridging the gap between the high demands for business space […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica