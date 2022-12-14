2023: AIG in Kwara, charges stakeholders on peaceful polls

The AIG Zone 8 AIG, Asafa Adekunle Rafiu, has warned stakeholders to make sure that the 2023 general elections is conducted in a peaceful atmosphere. He also warned that the election be based on the rule of law and respect for human rights of every citizen in Nigeria. Adekunle in charge of Kwara and Kogi states, who said yesterday that the Nigeria police was working towards ensuring that no electoral violence is recorded during the 2023 general elections was on a day working visit when he met stakeholders at the officers mess of the police command in Ilorin. He said: “We have been working tirelessly with stakeholders not to record any electoral violence whatsoever. Therefore, Nigerians need Democratic culture.”

He therefore implored the political parties, “to conduct their campaigns on issue based, not to incite violence before, during and after the elections, saying “If you’re aggrieved, our courts/tribunal are there for you. “We should all realize that in unity we stand, while divided we fall.By the grace of God, Nigeria will not fall.My advice to all the stakeholders is for everyone to have attitudinal change in playing by the rules and regulations as stipulated in our electoral laws.”

