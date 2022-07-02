2023: Ajadi, others NNPP leaders meet at Kwankwaso’s house

The leaders of the New Nigeria People’s Party are currently holding a meeting to strategize on how the party will emerge victorious in the 2023 presidential election.

The meeting is taking place at the residence of the party’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The meeting is attended by Olufemi Ajadi, Abdulmumin Jibrin, Oke Babatunde, the Southwest secretary of NNPP, Osun State Chairman Dr. Tosin Odeyemi, NNPP’s national secretary, Dipo Olayokun, and many other top politicians.

One of the issues expected to be raised is centered on the choice of running mate for Kwankwaso.

The party will also deliberate on how to defeat the All Progressives Congress and other political parties in 2023.

Moreover, another major reason for the strategic meeting is to plan a successful mobilization of Nigerians to the party as the name implies, New Nigeria People’s Party, and the explanation of how the party’s manifesto should be embraced by them.

Leaders are also expected to go to their various wards to educate the electorates on the usefulness of engaging in the PVC registration exercise for the actualisation of the new Nigeria to come into a reality.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...