2023: Ajimobi’s wife takes Tinubu/Shettima messages to CAN

Wife of late two term governor of Oyo State, Dr. Florence Ajimobi, yesterday led hundreds of women, leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Oyo State Secretariat of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to solicit support for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima.

The women under the aegis of Oyo Tinubu Shettima (OTISHE) Women Presidential Campaign Organisation said apart from canvassing support for the APC candidate, the visit was to solicit for prayers and prophetic pronouncement of the Christian leadership on the electoral success of the APC presidential candidate.

The visitors were received by the CAN leadership from across all the 33 local government areas of the state by the State Chairman, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju. Explaining why Tinubu/ Shettima should be the preferred choice in the forthcoming elections, Mrs Ajimobi said she was ready to stake her name and integrity on the genuiness and sincerity of Tinubu going by his antecedent of building leaders over the years. She appealed to the CAN leadership not to be swayed from supporting Tinubu/ Shettima because it the Moslem-moslem ticket but should consider his antecedent assuring that the duo of Tinubu and Shettima are individuals with the fear of God.

