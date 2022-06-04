2023: Akan Udofia best option for A’Ibom – Ekperikpe Ekpo

Politics

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

As the preparation for the coming general election gradually advance beyond governorship primaries, the All Progressive Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District  Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo  has described  the emergence of Obong Akanimo Udofia as APC governorship candidate as divine and the best option for the state.

Ekpo, a former Member of the House of Representatives who stated this at the weekend in Uyo during a chat with journalists, noted that Udofia’s pedigree in enterprise, his profound managerial skills and utmost humility stands him out from the rest.

He further highlighted that there is also the divine angle to his success as God plays a greater role in lifting people to the position of leadership.

Ekpo, a one time Chairman of Ika Council Area of Akwa Ibom State, passionately appealed to other aspirants who did not make it at the last primaries to embrace and support Akan Udofia in the spirit of sportsmanship.

According to him: ”The APC must unite by putting aside every divisive tendencies and support our governorship candidate to excel in the  general election for the sake of the progress and prosperity of our dear state. We have worked hard to get to this level with the emergence of dependable leaders at all levels. We must get the  ultimate victory at the general election if we close ranks now  and work like one united family.”

He assured the victorious APC guber candidate of massive support and solidarity through the period of campaign to the general election and appealed to the people of Akwa Ibom state to throw their full weight behind the candidature of Obong Akan Udofia.

Ekpo said that the present crop of party officials under the chairmanship of Obong Steve Ntukuekpo and ably led in the state  by His Excellency Senator (Dr) Godswill Akpabio are very hard working and determined to ensure that APC clears every elective position in 2023 elections and appealed to Akwa Ibom people to wholeheartedly vote massive for the party to enhance their fortunes and welfare.

Ekpo, who is also the Director General of the Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF), used the occasion to make  passionate appeal to delegates for the coming APC National Convention to vote massively for Senator Godswill Akpabio to usher a  united, prosperous  and greater Nigeria.

 

