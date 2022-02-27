2023: Akasa vows to ensure Benue is secured if elected

C As Benue State continues to witness more attacks and killings by armed Fulani terrorists, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship contender in the February 2023 general election, Mr. Terver Akase yesterday has declared that the is poised to strengthen relations with neighbouring Taraba, Nasarawa, Kogi and Enugu to curb insecurity in Benue if given the mandate.

Besides, he also stressed the need to strengthen border security by establishing what he called “a border Watch Network” (BWN) in collaboration with security agencies to curtail incessant attacks on residents in the state.

Akase who spoke during the unveiling of his manifesto/ website and inauguration of his campaign headquarters in Makurdi, believed that the fundamental responsibility of any government is protection of the lives and property of the people.

“I firmly believe that the government’s first fundamental responsibility to its people is security. I will therefore place priority on security of lives and property to guarantee a peaceful and secure state for development to thrive, as I am fully aware that meaningful development can only take place in an atmosphere of peace and security.

