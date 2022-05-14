News

2023: Akeredolu denies imposition of candidates

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ahead of the forthcoming primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has assured aspirants vying for various political offices in the state that his role as a leader is to give direction and not imposition. Some aspirants within party in the state have been voicing their displeasure with the purported imposition of certain aspirants as the party’s candidate in the upcoming election.

The state will only have subjectelections for the Senate, House of Representatives, and State Assembly during the 2023 general elections. Akeredolu, in a statement by his Chief Press secretary, Richard Olabode, clarified that: “The attention of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has been drawn to an allegation that candidates are being propped to be imposed on the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the party primaries.

“This is a clear attempt by those with tainted party loyalty to box the APC into a state of helplessness in order to whittle down the supremacy of the party. “Blackmail cannot stop the resolve of the party to enforce individual and collective discipline through democratic processes as enunciated in the various stakeholders sessions in the last three weeks.

“The piece, authored by a disgruntled purported member of APC is deficient in facts and credibility. It is important to set the record straight and reassure genuine members of the APC in the state that Governor Akeredolu will rather give guidance and provide leadership than outright imposition of candidates on the party. “As an incurable democrat, Governor Akeredolu has al-ways preached and supported fairness, equity and justice even in playing his leadership role in the affairs of the party in the state and at the national level.”

 

