2023: Akeredolu’s ex-aide vows to unseat Boroffice

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s ex-aide Chief Alex Ajipe has promised to take the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo North senatorial ticket from Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice. Ajipe, who formally declared for the 2023 National Assembly election yesterday, said those born when Boroffice became a Senator in 2007 are now in secondary schools. According to him, he has voted for Boroffice three times and it is time for him to support a younger person to take over. Speaking at Owo in Owo Local Government Area, Ajipe, who is the Managing Director of KlickKonnect International, explained that his decision to contest is based on his commitment and passion for transforming the area. He said: “I am not a stranger to service. I do not come to lead you, to promise you what is not in my character or antecedents. I have come to tell you that I have served tremendously well, with what God has given me, and the opportunities that men and women have put at my disposal.”

 

