2023: Akeredolu’s wife joins Imo Senatorial race

The wife of Ondo state governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu has joined the race for the Imo East Senatorial seat at the National Assembly. Akeredolu hails from Emeabiam in the Owerri West Council Area of the state. She made her declaration on Friday at an interactive session with members of the state correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) during which she pledged to tackle the worrisome cases of infant and maternal mortality arising from minor or major complication in pregnancies, the non-availability of functional health care centres and lifesaving equipment within rural communities.

While lamenting that successive administrations in the state had neglected her immediate constituency which is well known for tourism and education, she observed that provision of all-seasons motorable roads in such areas as Nekede, Iheagwa, and her own community Emeabiam which hosts institutions such as the Federal Polytechnics Nekede, and Federal University of Technology Owerri, should be prioritized, as a matter of urgency.

“As a village girl who has maintained regular contact with her people and had taken a critical appraisal of their challenges, I would embark on human capital development, provision of basic necessities of life, stop the pollution of the Otamiri river and also ensure regular evacuation of refuse in all nooks and crannies of the zone”, she said. She also promised to take steps to assist rural farmers with modern agricultural implements, promote girl child education, stem the scourge of child-killer diseases, youth unemployment and restiveness.

