2023: Akinlade joins Ogun guber race

The candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in the 2019 Ogun State governorship election, Adekule Akinlade, on Tuesday formally declared to contest the 2023 election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Akinlade, who is loyal to former Governor Ibikunle Amosun, lost the 2019 APC governorship ticket to Dapo Abiodun. He dumped the party for APM where he contested the election and lost Abiodun.

However, Akinlade, popularly called Triple A, who has since returned to the APC, unveiled his 2023 governorship ambition in Abeokuta, pledging to “reset the state for greater heights”. Two other APC governorship aspirants Biyi Otegbeye and Modele Sarafa-Yusuf graced the occasion. The former member of the House of Representatives hinged his manifesto on 6 points – security, agriculture, human capital development, strategic Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) modules, healthcare, social justice and urban renewal.

