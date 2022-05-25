News

2023: Akinlade joins Ogun guber race

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in the 2019 Ogun State governorship election, Adekule Akinlade, on Tuesday formally declared to contest the 2023 election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Akinlade, who is loyal to former Governor Ibikunle Amosun, lost the 2019 APC governorship ticket to Dapo Abiodun. He dumped the party for APM where he contested the election and lost Abiodun.

However, Akinlade, popularly called Triple A, who has since returned to the APC, unveiled his 2023 governorship ambition in Abeokuta, pledging to “reset the state for greater heights”. Two other APC governorship aspirants Biyi Otegbeye and Modele Sarafa-Yusuf graced the occasion. The former member of the House of Representatives hinged his manifesto on 6 points – security, agriculture, human capital development, strategic Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) modules, healthcare, social justice and urban renewal.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity won’t obliterate Buhari’s legacy on infrastructure –FG

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Federal Government Tuesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari would leave a legacy of massive infrastructural development despite the security challenges facing the country. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed stated this Tuesday at a media briefing to mark the second anniversary of the second term of the Buhari administration. The event featured […]
News Top Stories

Pensioners flay delisting of 23,089 from payroll

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Regina Otokpa Abuja The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has warned the Federal Government to apply caution in its decision to delist 23,089 parastatals’ pensioners from its payroll, in order to avoid chaos in the system.   The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) had, in a letter dated 9th July, notified the NUP of its […]
News

Imo communities tackle FUTO VC over land

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

Host communities to the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) have called on the management headed by Vice- Chancellor Francis Eze to comply with directives by the federal government, mandating him to excise and cede part of the land donated to it to the host communities. Speaking through their attorney, Chief Sam Anokam, who noted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica