News

2023: Akinlade secures APC Reps’ ticket, set for 4th term

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

A former three-term House of Representatives and former Federal Commissioner at the Federal Character Commission, Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade, has been declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives ticket for Yewa South/Ipokia Constituency of Ogun State.

 

Akinlade relinquished his Ogun West senatorial ambition out of respect for party supremacy to contest the House of Representatives primary election held at Ilaro, Ogun State, on May 27.

 

Having served as a member of the House of Representatives between  2003 and 2015 in the lower chamber, Akinlade, who is the Baba Adinni of Yewaland, polled 109 votes out of 110 accredited votes to emerge victorious over five other aspirants. In and out of office, the former FCC commissioner has attracted many human capital development projects and government agencies to Ogun West senatorial district and has been a grassroots politician in the state.

 

While thanking God and party faithful for the rare privilege, Akinlade promised to improve on his performance by bringing more developmental projects and opportunities to Yewa South and Ipokia federal constituency

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

APC justifies increase in fuel price, electricity tariff

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has justified the increase in petrol pump price and electricity tariff. The party, led by the Governor of Yobe State/Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni said the increase reflects competitive and market driven components which is supported by the citizenry. Federal Government […]
News

Veteran journalist, former Minister of Information, Tony Momoh, dies at 81

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme  

  Veteran journalist, a former Minister of Information and Culture (1986–1990) during the General Ibrahim Babangida military regime, Prince Tony Momoh is dead, aged 81. Momoh, an influential politician, lawyer and a strong supporter of restructuring, died at 5pm on Monday after a brief illness. He would have turned 82 on April 27. He was […]
News

Uranta was an activist for justice, good governance –APC chieftain

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governorship candidate in Cross River State, Chief Patrick Okomiso, has eulogized the late Tony Uranta, saying he was an activist who stood and fought for justice and good governance. Okomiso, who was the governorship candidate of the defunct All Nigerian People’s Party (ANPP) in 2012, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica