2023: Akinlade secures APC Reps’ ticket, set for 4th term

A former three-term House of Representatives and former Federal Commissioner at the Federal Character Commission, Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade, has been declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives ticket for Yewa South/Ipokia Constituency of Ogun State.

Akinlade relinquished his Ogun West senatorial ambition out of respect for party supremacy to contest the House of Representatives primary election held at Ilaro, Ogun State, on May 27.

Having served as a member of the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2015 in the lower chamber, Akinlade, who is the Baba Adinni of Yewaland, polled 109 votes out of 110 accredited votes to emerge victorious over five other aspirants. In and out of office, the former FCC commissioner has attracted many human capital development projects and government agencies to Ogun West senatorial district and has been a grassroots politician in the state.

While thanking God and party faithful for the rare privilege, Akinlade promised to improve on his performance by bringing more developmental projects and opportunities to Yewa South and Ipokia federal constituency

