2023: Akpabio flags-off ward tour in Oruk Anam LG, pledges greater service

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, kicked-off his ward tour of the district with a call on the people to cast their votes for the party at the presidential, senatorial and other elections for quality development.

He also assured the people of the local government of his determination to deliver greater services with their support and votes in next month’s national elections.

“Next month’s election is a national one. We must use our votes to return Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our president, me as your Senator and other national assembly candidates on the 25th of February. The logo of our party is the broom. I am now in the broom party because the umbrella had long been torn into shreds,” he said.

Speaking at the ward tour, the National Vice Chairman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, said that he decided to kick off his ward tour after his Supreme Court victory in Oruk Anam because of his love for the people of the area and to show his appreciation for their support for him since 2006.

“The people of Oruk Anam are my political backbone and this dates back to 2006 when I was aspiring for the governorship of our dear state. You people supported me to defeat over 56 other aspirants at the primaries. You also stood by me to win the governorship election in 2006 and re-elected me in 2011.

“As governor, I laid a solid foundation for the future development of our senatorial district and the state in general. My uncommon performance in office as your governor was to lay foundation for the emergence of another governor within us in the future because as they say, one good turn deserves another.”

In his speech at the rally, the House of Assembly candidate for Oruk Anam State constituency, Mr Aniekan Solomon Abraham aka Ani Solo, promised to deliver the local government to the party, saying: “We appreciate you and your campaign team for making Oruk Anam your kick-off point for the senatorial campaign, it shows how important we are to you over the years. You and our presidential candidate are our project in this local government.

“Your ambition, cuts across party lines. We need a voice at the national level and we have collectively agreed that we will deliver Asiwaju Tinubu, Senator Akpabio and other candidates at all levels. The results at the end the polls will speak for itself.”

The ward tour took Senator Akpabio and his campaign team to the Wards in Oruk Anam anchored at Ikot Afanga for Wards in Oruk and Ikot Akpan Essien for Wards in Anam.

