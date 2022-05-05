2023: Akpabio joins APC presidential race, vows to unite Nigeria

The Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has joined the league of aspirants for presidential primaries, promising to unite Nigeria together. Speaking at Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium, AKwa Ibom State venue of the declaration ceremony yesterday, Akpabio recounted achievements recorded in various public offices he had occupied from inception of the present democracy in the country.

He listed numerous bridges in AKwa Ibom, free and compulsory education, good road network and other facilities in the state as infrastructure that can be replicated if given the opportunity by the All Progressive Congress (APC) to fly the flag of the party in the primary election. Akpabio assured Nigerians that the second Niger Bridge would be completed just as he had inaugurated the Niger Delta Development Commission headquarters, which was abandoned for 26 years. “You have heard a lot of declarations. This one is very uncommon. I have never seen a politician loved by his people and others across the nation like Godswill Akpabio” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...