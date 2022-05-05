News

2023: Akpabio joins APC presidential race, vows to unite Nigeria

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

The Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has joined the league of aspirants for presidential primaries, promising to unite Nigeria together. Speaking at Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium, AKwa Ibom State venue of the declaration ceremony yesterday, Akpabio recounted achievements recorded in various public offices he had occupied from inception of the present democracy in the country.

He listed numerous bridges in AKwa Ibom, free and compulsory education, good road network and other facilities in the state as infrastructure that can be replicated if given the opportunity by the All Progressive Congress (APC) to fly the flag of the party in the primary election. Akpabio assured Nigerians that the second Niger Bridge would be completed just as he had inaugurated the Niger Delta Development Commission headquarters, which was abandoned for 26 years. “You have heard a lot of declarations. This one is very uncommon. I have never seen a politician loved by his people and others across the nation like Godswill Akpabio” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP dismisses Fayemi’s presidential declaration

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Governor Kayode Fayemi’s presidential declaration in Abuja on Wednesday as “a declaration of failure”. The opposition party accused the governor of wasting Ekiti money on his presidential ambition while leaving pensioners’ entitlements, salaries and deductions unpaid. In a statement on Wednesday by the Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju, […]
News

PIB: Host communities hail NASS for 3% provision

Posted on Author Ola James

Host Communities of Nigeria, Oil and Gas, (HOSCON) has celebrated the three per cent provision for the host communities in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) recently passed by the National Assembly. The executive and members of the body drawn from the major ethnic nationalities led by its National Chairman, Bishop Mike Emuh, and founder of […]
News Top Stories

Ikoyi Building Collapse: Owner was once selling shirts, ties in Abuja -Ashimolowo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, has uncovered the little beginnings of the late property mogul, Femi Osibona -owner of the 21-storey building that collapsed on Monday on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State. Ashimolowo, in a video clip that has gone viral on the Internet since the 21-storey building […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica