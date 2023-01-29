2023: Akpabio promises to facilitate infrastructural uplift in A’Ibom communities

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Akpabio has promised to work with a federal agency, Border Communities Development Commission, to address the infrastructural deficit plaguing Ini Local Government Area especially the border communities.

Akpabio made the pledge Sunday during his tour of wards in the local government comprising 10 wards in preparation for the February 25 election which he is the APC candidate for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State, who informed the people that there is an agency called Border Communities Development Commission which addresses the needs of border communities including road infrastructure and electricity, lamented that his people have not benefited from the agency because they have neither knowledge of its existence or access, pointing out that he is returning to the Senate with knowledge and experience.

The immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs said that he would leverage on his experience and vast contact to bring federal presence to Ini Local Government Area especially Usuk Ukwok which is a border community.

