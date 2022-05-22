2023: Akpabio woos S’East, says Igbo blood runs in his family

Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu

Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio at the weekend declared that he sees himself more or less as an Igbo man due to his long cultural ties and blood relationship with the people of the South East geopolitical zone of the country.

He said that nobody can better protect the interest of Ndigbo in Nigeria than himself if he becomes the president of the country.

“I have South East blood in my family. My wife is from Ezeagu in Enugu State, and my uncle, Akpabio Udoh Akpabio moved for the establishment of the University of Nigeria Nsukka,” he said.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State, and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was addressing delegates from Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi states, who berthed in Enugu to receive his campaign team.

“Nobody can treat the South East better than an in-law like myself.”

He therefore promised to address all the complaints of marginalization by Ndigbo, even as he pledged to replicate his uncommon transformation of Akwa Ibom when he was governor to the whole country if he becomes president of Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Enugu State Chairman of APC and coordinating Chairman of APC in the South East, Barr Ugochukwu Agballah described Akpabio as a man who had left his footprints on the sand of time.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...