2023: Akpan declares for governorship, consults A’Ibom PDP

Tony Anichebe UYO

The Senator, representing Akwa Ibom North- East (Uyo) Senatorial District of Akwa Ibom State, Albert Bassey Akpan, yesterday declared his intention to run for the office of the governor of the state.

The Senator made the declaration to the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during a consultative visit to the party exco, led by Hon. Aniekan Akpan in Uyo.

Bassey, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum (Upstream) followed by a mammoth of supporters, well-wishers and party faithful thronged the Akwa Ibom State PDP Secretariat to formally informed the party of his readiness to contest for the office of governor in Akwa Ibom State come 2023.

Addressing an enlarged exco of the party, Senator Bassey urged leaders of the party to, as a way of rewarding loyalty, ensure a level-playing field for all the aspirants in the contest.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...