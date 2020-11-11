2023: Akpan Udo-Edehe denies A’Ibom guber ticket report

…says building strong APC paramount

Senator James Akpan Udo-Edehe, Secretary of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker /Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has denied a report credited to him on the governorship ticket of Akwa Ibom State in 2023. According to him, building a strong party in the state is paramount.

The party chieftain, who reacted to media reports quoting him to be the authentic candidate for the governorship ticket of the party in Akwa Ibom State come 2023, said the report is a misrepresentation of the facts clearly expressed at a recent media briefing he granted .

Senator Akpan Udo-Edehe said the true position is that the party has to be rooted in the state for anybody to use it as veritable platform to pursue his or her political ambitions.

“What we are asking from all APC stakeholders in Akwa Ibom State is that we all need to come together to build APC in our state and in the entire South South geopolitical zone. It is only when we are firmly rooted on ground that the platform becomes viable for individual aspirations. Let’s build the party before we talk of 2023,” he stated.

He also explained that part of the building process is the ongoing reconciliation and peace building effort of the party now anchored by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee. According to him, it deserves the support of all party faithful across the country.

