2023: Akume tips APC to dislodge PDP from Benue

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, has expressed confidence the All Progressives Congress (APC) will defeat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State in 2023.

 

This is just as Mr. Austin Agada yesterday emerged as Chairman of  the APC in the state.

 

Akume, who is the leader of the party in the state, spoke during the PDP elective congress at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi at the weekend. Agada defeated Omale Omale to become chairman.

 

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Abubakar Mohammed, said of the 36 positions it was only the position of the chairman that had two contestants while others were unopposed.

 

According to him, the election was credible, adding that the party was focused on winning the governorship election and other positions in 2023.

