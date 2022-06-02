News

2023: Akwa Ibom APC might cause problem for Presidential candidate

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Chief Don Etiebet, has warned that should the crises in the state party were not properly addressed, it might cost the party it’s Presidential candidate and governorship candidate in the state.

The chieftain spoke on behalf of the other stakeholders from the state. Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, Etiebet said the party had been foisted with persons who did not win any election, at any congress monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as State Executives in the state. Flanked by the immediate past National Caretaker secretary of the party, Senator John Akpanudoedehe and former House of Representatives member, Mrs Iquo Inyang, he described the recently conducted governorship primaries in Akwa Ibom as inconsistent with the provision of Section 84 (1) of the Electoral Act.

 

Our Reporters

