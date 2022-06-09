2023: Al-Mustapha emerges AA presidential candidate

Emmanuel Onani

A faction of the Action Alliance (AA), has elected Maj Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd), Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the late former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, as its presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

The retired Army Officer was said to have contested the presidential primary with another aspirant, Samson Odupitan, following the withdrawal of two others.

The retired major, according to reports, scored 506 votes, to emerge winner.

“I’m a humble person and I have what it takes to contain the insecurity ravaging the country.

“I am a Nigerian who believes in the unity of the country. I remain patriotic despite the humiliation I had suffered in my 35 years of service.

“The unity of Nigeria is not negotiable and the Action Alliance had the structures to unite the country, being the party for the masses, with members across the country,” the military officer-turned-politician was quoted as saying.

