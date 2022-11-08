2023: All eyes on you, CJN tells Election Petition Tribunal members

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, yesterday told the newly constituted 2023 Election Petition Tribunal members that all eyes will be on them as they discharge their duties in adjudicating over disputes that may arise from the 2023 general election.

The CJN gave the charge in Abuja at the swearing ceremony which took place at the National Judicial Institute (NJI). According to the CJN: “The members of Election Petition Tribunals for the forthcoming 2023 general elections have just taken their oath.

This is a mandatory exercise required to tune the minds of all Judicial Officers to the dictates of the constitution and good conscience. This is not an undertaken to be handled with levity. It is a solemn pledge between Your Lordships and your Creator.

For being privileged to be found worthy to serve in these tribunals, Your Lordships are expected to conduct your affairs within the ambit of the law and the oath that has just been administered on you.

Anything short of that will place you on a collision course with history; and then, God will ask you the questions that you might not be confident enough to answer.

“I won’t stand before you to reel out long speeches or homily, because as judicial officers, this is certainly not the first time you are taking an oath. So, you must have heard different admonitions on how to be upright and always live above reproach.

I can confidently tell you that this is a weighty undertaking you have just signed before the Almighty God. I am saying this because, as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, I will not condone any act of recklessness, abuse of power and public trust. This is a rare privilege and Your Lordships must give a good account of yourselves.

“Your Lordships should count yourselves worthy to be so entrusted with this humongous responsibility of deciding the fate of those that would be contesting elections into various political offices in the country in 2023.

“Though Judicial Officers are not known to possess some supernatural powers to perform wonders, I can confidently assure you that the society in which you operate will certainly expect the impossible from you as members of Election Petition Tribunals.

There is virtually nothing that has not been seen or heard before, but you should be ready to see and hear more, especially as you begin to adjudicate on election matters in 2023.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...