2023: All not well with Nigeria, says Obasanjo

Author Chinyere Abiaziem

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday lamented that all is not well in Nigeria, advising Nigerians to make the right choice in order to conquer the challenges of insecurity and poverty. Obasanjo, who said insecurity feeds on poverty, vice-versa stressed that now is the time for the nation to make the right choice to avoid being consumed by insecurity and poverty. Likewise, he advised Nigerians not to give up on prayers but consider it as one of the key strategies needed for the tide to turn in the favour of the country.

Speaking in Lagos, at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) as the special guest of honour at the 15th annual lecture of the Wilson Badejo Foundation (WBF). The lecture was themed ‘Overcoming the twin challenge of poverty and insecurity in Nigeria’. Speaking on the nation’s problems, Obasanjo said anyone who thinks all was well with the nation needs to be examined.

He said: “Seriously Nigeria is not where it is supposed to be today. If anyone says contrary then he or she needs to be examined. “My late friend Ahmed was always annoyed anytime we say let us pray for Nigeria. “He will say ‘look you are tempting God. God has given you everything that you need what are you praying for?’

 

