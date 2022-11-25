News

2023: All PDP candidates’ll emerge victorious, says Ikpeazu

…flags off campaigns

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State has officially flagged off its campaigns for the governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly candidates in the 2023 general election. Speaking at the event, held at the Umuahia Township Stadium, the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, said he was sure all all PDP candidates would emerge victorious in the elections based on the fact that his administration has affected Abians positively and the PDP candidates are of men of character. According to the governor, no other political party is existing in Abia State and those that claim to be existing are people of zero electoral value .

He expressed hope the incoming administration of Ikonne would sustain his legacies in the state. In their various speeches, the members of the G-5 PDP Integrity Governor’s Group including Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State urged Abians to remain resolute in PDP, assuring that they are ready to take Nigeria out of its present challenges. They said what they stand for is equity fairness and justice and assured they are strong in their States and are committed to wining elections. The governors, who congratulated all candidates that received flags, expressed hope that they would win and assured that the G-5 would support the PDP candidates in the State. They described Governor Ikpeazu as a performer and man of integrity who is trusted.

In his remarks, the PDP State chairman, Asiforo Okere, said the event which is a combination of the rallies and sensitisation that have been taking place in the Wards and LGAs of the state. He reviewed that the party is presenting 36 candidates in the 2023 elections, including the Governorship candidate, Prof. Uche Ikonne, 3 Sena- torial candidates; Governor Ikpeazu, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and Col. Akobundu Rtd, 8 House of Representatives candidates and 24 House of Assembly. He thanked all party faithful, especially those that contested and could not get the tickets and described them as the heroes of the event Responding on behalf of other candidates who received flags, the Governorship candidate for Abia State, Prof. Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne assured Abians that if elected, he would through his TIGER Economy manifesto which covers Trade, Industrialization,Good governance Education and Rural Development engage in participatory governance in the State. He challenged Abians to give him their votes and expect best results and more developmental projects in the State.

Earlier in his speech, the Abia PDP Campaign Director General, Chinedum Elechi, who described the rally as historic, noted that based on what the governor has done in the State, there is need for the people to elect Professor Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne as the next governor and ensure all other PDP candidates win.

 

