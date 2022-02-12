2023: All political parties should reserve vice president ticket for women aspirants –Obinabo

Honourable Ify Obinabo, a media practitioner turned politician, is the chairperson of Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, an advocate of active women participation in politics, she spoke with ONAH O.ONAH on politics of 2023, canvassing for exclusively reserving of the vice president ticket to women by all the political parties

You were in the media for so many years before switching over to politics, what has the experience be like for you?

Well, having come from the media profession l make bold to say that there is a synergy between politics and media practice. However, it has been a beautiful experience and l can tell you that the two experiences have exposed one to an in-depth understanding of the societal norms and value re- orientation. People in the media, particularly those who goes to the firing line of journalism, in their social responsibility are the fulcrum of criticisms. So as a politician l’ m armed with the knowledge of politics and consequences of my position as a public officer.

How do you see the push by Anambra women in politics to have more women participate in it given the fact that Governor Willie Obiano has given more women positions in his government?

As a woman l must have to tell you that women can only participate actively in politics if they are empowered academically, financially, morally and otherwise. But before my take on this, l want to say without fear of contradiction that in the history of Anambra State politics it is under the present administration of Chief Willie Obiano that Anambra women were given opportunity to participate in the governance of the state. Going down memory lane especially since the creation of the state, it is only in this administration that we have commissioners, special advisers chairmen of LGAs, Attorney General of the state and a lot more positions allocated to women. And less l forget, Anambra State has demonstrated political maturity and dynamism in changing the political narration in Nigeria. It could also be recalled that Dame Virge Etiaba was the first woman deputy governor and later governor by providence in Anambra State and Nigeria since Independent. I’ m optimistic that the governor – elect and former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, would also give women equal opportunity to participate in his administration.

The push for 2023 general elections has started in earnest, what is your view particularly in regard to the presidential ticket?

I’m an advocate of women empowerment in politics and Nigeria at present is sitting on a keg of gun powder. The 2023 general elections is a peculiar election which demands all hands to be on deck in order to sustain the unity of this country. We must get it right now by choosing the right people to lead Nigeria. This country needs political overhaul and new blood injected into its governance. I don’t think that somebody who has been in the centre of Nigeria’s political scene since 1970s still has any other magic to make this country return to peace and development. Nigerians should look inward and inject new blood in the polity otherwise we all would be consumed in the cross fire that will eventually ensue. In the interim the South region is strongly canvassing for presidential ticket, as an Igbo woman, one would say l would support the movement, but it is about equity, justice and fair play because what is good for the goose is also good for the gender.

What is your view on having a woman president?

Looking at the political evolution in Nigeria, people especially women are apprehensive of the unhealthy political power play at all levels of government coupled with the security threats, kidnapping, ritual murder and unknown gunmen operating indiscriminately in Nigeria. But be that as it may, l wants Nigerian politicians to exclusively reserve the office of the vice president in all the political parties for women in the forthcoming presidential election. We have seen powerful women poli-ticians perform creditably in their political positions within the Nigerian political context and across the shores of Nigeria. Why should we continue to recycle people who have outlived their political relevance in a country of over 200 million people? It is absurd and unacceptable.

As a mother how would you react to the increasing crime waves and killings in the country particularly ritual killings, and rapes?

I am overwhelmed by the atrocities committed by Nigerian youths across the globe. I’m afraid that if the trend is not checked what will happen in the future would be disastrous and may reach to a point of no return. How can a teenage boy kill his mother simply for money ritual? This is evil and unless government evolves a more pragmatic approach to end this the society may be over run by criminals.

