2023: Allow S’West produce Buhari’s successor, Sanwo-Olu tells APC

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday reiterated the position of southern governors for power to shift from the North to the South in 2023. According to him, the All Progressives Congress (APC) should zone its presidential ticket to the South West for the region to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor by the .

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, where returned his governorship nomination form for a second term, said the arguments of the southern governors on the southern presidency are still valid. Asked why South West APC presidential aspirants could not reach a consensus in their recent meeting, the governor said: “That’s unfair for you to say we did not arrive at a consensus.

“You should have asked what was the objective? Did we achieve the objective of that meeting? The answer is yes. “We needed to have ourselves in the room, lock up ourselves and have a frank conversation which was exactly what we did. Are we going to have further conversations with the leadership? “Yes, I believe so. “So, we are not fade up, we were sincere with ourselves and we hope that in future engagement all the aspirations we have in our region will come to pass.”

