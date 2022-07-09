Travel & Tourism

2023: Amachree tasks Nigerians to elect candidates with blueprint for tourism

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Father of Nigerian Tourism and proprietor of Brooklyn Group of Hotels, Chief Mike Amachree, has called on Nigerians to vote only candidates with practical blueprint for the development and promotion of Nigerian tourism, which has been on the back heel in the life of President Muhammadu Buhari – led administration. Amachree, in a press statement, said in the light of the importance of tourism all over the world, it will not be in the interest of the country to elect candidates that have no clue on how to harness the vast potentials of sector in the country to generate income and improve the country’s economy.

He further said: “I want to use this opportunity to appeal to Nigerian electorate to be wise and only vote candidates that would develop Nigerian tourism. Our current revenue from oil is unreliable and the overdependence on oil is doing great harm to the country’s economy. “As you may be aware, tourism helps to drive industrialisation as most investors first come in as tourists before seeing business opportunities to exploit in that country.

“This helps to bring foreign investment into the country. So, it is very important the country vote in a government that will not pay lip service to tourism. Amachree also reiterates the growing call among tourism stakeholders for the revitalisation of the defunct federal tourism and culture ministry. “In addition to this, the lack of stand – alone tourism ministry has also stunted the development of tourism.

It is very important and as a matter of urgency that the government creates a tourism ministry which is not attached to any other ministry to oversee and supervise the growth and development of the sector. ”Because of the importance of having a stand-alone ministry of tourism, I was among those that continued to put pressure on the then military government for a tourism ministry until it was finally created during the tenure of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. “Unfortunately, the present administration lumped tourism under the Ministry of Information and Culture. This has negatively affected the growth of tourism in the country. The government should as a matter of urgency reestablish the ministry of tourism and culture.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Where you need to focus your energies in 2022, beyond

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Digital transformation is just the beginning Pre-COVID – 19, digital transformation was something coming soon to the Caribbean… but not yet. Post-COVID – 19, digital transformation, webinars, seminars and degree programmes have exploded. The Caribbean and the world are transforming at breakneck speed. As the CEO of the largest tech company in the Caribbean and […]
Travel & Tourism

Corporate travel for 2021: ABTA holds webinar on Feb. 25

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The African Travel Business Association (ATBA) will be hosting its first event for the New Year with a webinar on corporate travel outlook for 2021 scheduled for February 25. According to the founder of ABTA, Mrs. Monique Swart, ‘‘As much as we were hoping for a new year where our industry gets back on track, […]
Travel & Tourism

Radisson Hotel Group introduces carbon negative meetings

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Radisson Hotel Group has made history as the first global hospitality outfit to make all meetings and events across it over 400 hotels in its Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) portfolio carbon negative. What this means is that for every event taking place at its participating hotels, the group will offset double the carbon […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica