2023: Amachree tasks Nigerians to elect candidates with blueprint for tourism

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Father of Nigerian Tourism and proprietor of Brooklyn Group of Hotels, Chief Mike Amachree, has called on Nigerians to vote only candidates with practical blueprint for the development and promotion of Nigerian tourism, which has been on the back heel in the life of President Muhammadu Buhari – led administration. Amachree, in a press statement, said in the light of the importance of tourism all over the world, it will not be in the interest of the country to elect candidates that have no clue on how to harness the vast potentials of sector in the country to generate income and improve the country’s economy.

He further said: “I want to use this opportunity to appeal to Nigerian electorate to be wise and only vote candidates that would develop Nigerian tourism. Our current revenue from oil is unreliable and the overdependence on oil is doing great harm to the country’s economy. “As you may be aware, tourism helps to drive industrialisation as most investors first come in as tourists before seeing business opportunities to exploit in that country.

“This helps to bring foreign investment into the country. So, it is very important the country vote in a government that will not pay lip service to tourism. Amachree also reiterates the growing call among tourism stakeholders for the revitalisation of the defunct federal tourism and culture ministry. “In addition to this, the lack of stand – alone tourism ministry has also stunted the development of tourism.

It is very important and as a matter of urgency that the government creates a tourism ministry which is not attached to any other ministry to oversee and supervise the growth and development of the sector. ”Because of the importance of having a stand-alone ministry of tourism, I was among those that continued to put pressure on the then military government for a tourism ministry until it was finally created during the tenure of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. “Unfortunately, the present administration lumped tourism under the Ministry of Information and Culture. This has negatively affected the growth of tourism in the country. The government should as a matter of urgency reestablish the ministry of tourism and culture.”

