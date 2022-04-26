News Top Stories

2023: Amaechi, Ngige must resign in 5 days or forget primaries – New APC Guidelines

The new guidelines released by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday has stipulated that all political appointees who aspire to participate in its primary elections at all level must resign at least 30 days to the conduct of the primaries.

The new guideline automatically leaves some of President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointees like Transport Minister Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and his Labour counterpart Chris Ngige  who are gunning for the 2023 presidency with just five days to resign  or forget their ambitions.

This is in consideration of the fact that the APC primary election for Presidency, according to the ruling party’s timetable has been scheduled to hold between May 30 and June 1.

By implication, the new guidelines has also put paid to the ambitions of other aspirants for different elective positions who have not resigned from the appointments as of today (Tuesday April 25, 2022). Governorship, Senate, federal and state assembly primary elections to select APC candidates for the general elections, according to the party’s timetable, will hold between May 18  and 23, meaning that appointees for such positions who are yet to resign by today would have lost whatever was left of their chances to contest in the primaries.

Recall that Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami is reported to be interested in governorship position for his home state of Kebbi. With the new guidelines and stipulated time frame for resignation, Malami no longer has a chance.

Section 3(i) of the APC’s  final guidelines for the conduct of  primaries, which was sighted by Prime Business Africa on Tuesday states:

”No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for the purpose of the nomination of candidates. Any political office holder interested in contesting for an elective office shall leave office 30 days prior to the date of election or party primary for the office sought.”

 

