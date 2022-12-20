News

2023: Ambode, Lalong for Tinubu/ Shettima national engagement in Lagos

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan Comment(0)

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council Director General and Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong and ex-Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode are among the personalities to discuss ruling the party’s strategies for success in the 2023 presidential election. The APC Professional Council National Director General Seyi Bamigbade said in a statement on Monday the party’s national engagement is to mobilize support for presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima. According to him, the event will be held on January 25 at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos. The nationwide engagement, according to Bamigbade, is designed to bring together key players and mobilize young Nigerians and professionals in support of Tinubu and Shettima. He said the patron of the Presidential Campaign Council Chief Pius Akinyelure and others from both inside and outside the nation had been invited to participate in the engagement

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Real estate queen lifts 270 women with N50, 000 each

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

…as PWAN marks decade of empowering greatness   The President of PWAN Nation, Nigeria’s foremost real estate firm, Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere, has put smiles on the faces of 270 women across the states federation. Speaking to journalists at her Victoria Garden City (VGC) residence in Lagos, ahead of PWAN Group’s 10th anniversary scheduled for […]
News

Court freezes bank accounts of #EndSARS promoters

Posted on Author Reporter

    A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the request of the Central Bank of Nigeria to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests. The request, granted by Justice Ahmed Mohammed, was filed by the CBN on October 20. Some of the affected individuals […]
News

Raw materials: CEO tasks manufacturing industry on local content

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Given the impact of COVID-19 on the manufacturing sector and the need to mitigate its effects, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Group, Dr. Remi Awode, has said that the onus is now on manufacturing companies to look inwards in order to increase their local contents. This was as he reiterated that sourcing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica