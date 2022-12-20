2023: Ambode, Lalong for Tinubu/ Shettima national engagement in Lagos

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council Director General and Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong and ex-Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode are among the personalities to discuss ruling the party’s strategies for success in the 2023 presidential election. The APC Professional Council National Director General Seyi Bamigbade said in a statement on Monday the party’s national engagement is to mobilize support for presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima. According to him, the event will be held on January 25 at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos. The nationwide engagement, according to Bamigbade, is designed to bring together key players and mobilize young Nigerians and professionals in support of Tinubu and Shettima. He said the patron of the Presidential Campaign Council Chief Pius Akinyelure and others from both inside and outside the nation had been invited to participate in the engagement
