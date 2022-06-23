2023: Amid defection rumours, Obi visits Wike

The candidate of Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential election Peter Obi, yesterday held a closed-door with Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt. It was learnt that the meeting lasted for a few hours at the governor’s private residence where Wike was reportedly spotted in white, while Obi wore a blue senator material.

Obi’s visit came on the heels of the speculations that Wike may dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following the outcome of the presidential primary. Wike lost the ticket to Atiku Abubakar, who also failed to pick him as his running mate.

Though the outcome of the meeting was not known, the two politicians were seen shaking hands in front of the governor’s residence in a viral picture online. Atiku had also set up a reconciliation committee to reach out to Wike to pacify him and to solicit his support for the party to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress at the centre. However, Wike’s media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, told our correspondent that the meeting was “private”. Efforts to reach one of the media aides to the LP presidential candidate for comments proved abortive, as he did not answer the several calls put across to him.

