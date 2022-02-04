2023: Amid Tinubu, Osinbajo imminent row, Buhari’s men plot S’South candidate

…two former govs on APC’s radar

Some of President Muhammadu Buhari’s confidants are tinkering with the idea of backing one of two former South South governors in his government to grab the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election, New Telegraph has learnt.

It was learnt that the plot to back either of the two exgovernors is to first support the clamour for power to shift to the South by southern governors and others to ensure the sustenance of Buhari’s legacy beyond 2023. According to sources privy to the fresh move, Buhari’s close aides are said to be hell-bent on ensuring that one of the ex-South South governors succeeding him to continuity with the administration’s policies and projects. One of the sources said: “The President has not openly endorsed anyone but he has not hidden his desire to see an improved continuity of his legacy. It is on this premise and others that these two gentlemen aptly came into the picture.

“One of them is already positively disposed to it, but the other is still being persuaded to join the race. They both know Nigeria like the back of one’s hand and they have performed very well in this administration.” According to the source, the President’s men believe it is time for either of the two ex-governors to represent the APC in the presidential poll. Buhari said in his interview with Channels Television on January 5 he will not disclose the name of his preferred candidate for the presidential election because the person might be eliminated if he revealed his name. When asked if he was interested in who eventually succeeds him, he responded, “No.

Let him come, whoever it is”. Asked further if he had any favourite in his party, he said: “I wouldn’t (name him) because he may be eliminated if I mention it, I better keep it as a secret.” At present, the APC National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; ex-Abia State Governor Orji Uzor Kalu; ex- Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha; Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello; and his Ebonyi State counterpart Dave Umahi have since expressed their interest in contesting the election. While Bello said he would formally declare after the party’s National Convention scheduled for February 26, Tinubu and Umahi have openly declared their intentions after their separate meetings with the President.

However, Osinbajo has neither expressed his interest nor said a word on the matter, even though groups loyal to him have been clamouring for his candidacy. However, his rumoured interest in succeeding Buhari has pitted his support- ers against those of Tinubu. Osinbajo was Tinubu’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice when he was the Lagos State Governor. Meanwhile, the South East Revival Group (SERG) has insisted that the South East will produce the next president regardless of the plot by the presidency or any other interests. Speaking with New Telegraph, the President and National Coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, alleged that Buhari had never shown any interest in the zone since the beginning of his administration, adding that he has shown it through his appointments and composure. He said: “We are not looking at Buhari or the presidency to give us the President, but the most important thing is for us to have a credible candidate that people can support. “Buhari has only one vote and if he can sign the (amended) Electoral Bill into law, then we will have a bit of fair play in the election. If he does not sign it, that means the man has finished what he came to do for Nigeria.”

