2023: Amnesty writes INEC, NSA to protect BVAS, stop hackers

With about three weeks to the presidential and National Assembly elections, Amnesty International has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) advising on how to stop hackers from interfering with the election process and result.

Amnesty’s letter, dated January 24th, 2023 and titled “Measures to tackle cybercrime for the success of the automation system (BVAS) in conducting 2023 general election in Nigeria”, was also copied to the National Security Adviser (NSA).

The letter, signed by Comrade Sunday Jatto, Amnesty International’s Director for Kogi State, reads in part: “Sequel to the above subject matter, I wish to draw the attention of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, regarding the additional necessary steps to be taken in order to consolidate efforts on the Bi-modal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) during the upcoming election in Nigeria.

“To record success in the automation system (BVAS) to conduct elections, especially on the network, much has to be done on verification and validation factors.

“Most especially the human ware factors, and where the menace of hackers are to be properly taken into considerations in order not to permit rigging of election.”

