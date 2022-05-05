News

2023: Amosun declares for President, vows to pursue national security, economic development

*Contest for APC ticket not quarrel, says Fayemi

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Former Governor of Ogun State,  Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has formally declared his interest in the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), vowing to focus on national security and economic development.

Speaking before a packed crowd of his admirers, including the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, who himself is a contestant, current and former members of the National Assembly and other party stakeholders, at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, Amosun said if he becomes the president, he would build on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Other areas of focus, he said, would include healthcare, education, agriculture and food security; infrastructure, rural and urban development; technology, innovation and digital economy, and nation building.

He said: “Guided by unprecedented investment in human security, the integration of the eight areas of this carefully planned agenda for national reawakening will, within four years, unleash unparalleled human resources that will make Nigerians proud of their motherland.

“It bears repeating that Nigeria has the required manpower, both at home and abroad to accomplish this agenda.

“Under my leadership, we will mobilize Nigeria’s immense human and natural resources to rebuild our education sector, healthcare, infrastructure – including electricity, roads, and water supply – and expand our technological capacity to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

“We will strengthen the foundations of our federal system in ways that will not only preserve and fortify the federation, but also provide the pathways for fulfilling all of the country’s egalitarian potentials now
and in the future without alienating or hurting any of its constituent parts.

“We will stretch out a hand of fellowship to the international community starting from ECOWAS and the African Union, and strengthen our existing international alliances while creating new strategic partnerships that will provide the scientific and technological support needed to rebuild and greatly expand our infrastructures and transform our economy.”

In his remarks, the Ekiti State Governor said contesting for the ticket of the party should not be about quarrelling, but rather, all those who have thrown their hats into the ring should be commended “for even wanting to offer themselves for service.”

 

Reporter

