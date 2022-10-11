News

2023: Amosun rejects Abiodun, declares support for ADC candidate

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

The immediate past governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, yesterday insisted that he would work against the re-election of the incumbent governor in the state, Dapo Abiodun, the candidate of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.

 

The former governor said he and his supporters would rather be working for the governorship candidate of the African Democratic  Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye in the election.

Amosun, a senator representing Ogun Central in the National Assembly, said though he would work for the emergence of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the president of Nigeria, he would not support another candidate of the party in the state.

The former governor disclosed this in an interview with BBC News Yoruba yesterday. Amosun had openly accused Abiodun of rigging his way into power during the 2019 election.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

