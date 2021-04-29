2023: Anambra strategic for Igbo Presidency –Stakeholders

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South East zone have resolved to win the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election for the party, with the view that it would enhance the zone’s agitation for 2023 Presidency.

The stakeholders made the resolution at an interactive session of the Anambra State APC governorship aspirants held in Abuja on Tuesday. The interactive session, put together by the APC Patriots, Anambra State Chapter, had in attendance, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, leader of South East APC and member APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Senator Ken Nnamani, former APC National Organizing Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, former APC South East National Vice Chairman, Emma Enukwu, Political Adviser to the President, Office of the Vice President, Senator Femi Ojudu, Deputy Majority Whip, Hon. Nkiru Onyejiocha, Ministers of State, Solid Minerals, Uche Ogar and his counterpart in Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo SAN. Also in attendance were the nine aspirants shortlisted by The Patriots.

They are: Chief George Moghalu, Senator Andy Uba, Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo, Sir. Azuka Okwuosa, Paul Orajiaka, Ben Etiaba Jnr, Col. (Arc) Geoffrey Onyegbu (rtd) and Comrade Maxwell Okoye. While the governorship election has been scheduled for November, the APC primaries will hold in June. The stakeholders, who spoke after each other, emphasized on credible primaries for the party to win the election. Speaking, Emma Enukwu said, “You are all aware of the strategic position that Anambra State occupies in South East. “We had lost election in the past because we lack coordination and agreement among ourselves. “APC has the effrontery to confront any situation in South East today because of the two governors we have in the zone and we will mobilize from all the South East States to win Anambra.

“We cannot talk about Igbo Presidency in the South East with only two states, we need to win Anambra State for a boost.” On his part, Senator Ken Nnamani said “APC must be upright in conducting its businesses. “When we conduct free and fair credible primaries, we will not have any excuse of not delivering Anambra.” Commending the aspirants, Nnamani said,” They are willing to support whoever emerges so far the primary is credible enough.”

