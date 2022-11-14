2023 and fallacy of rallies as winning strategy

If campaignralliesareawinningstrategy, former UnitedStatesPresidentDonaldTrumpwould’ve won the 2020 election in a landslide, to return to the White House. As Trump gathered huge crowds across the US, his challenger, JoeBiden, hardly gotacoupleof thousands in the few times he ventured on the campaign trail. But based on returns in the November 3 polls, Biden securedtherequired270ElectoralVotestobepresident, andalsodefeatedTrumpwithabouteightmillionvotes.

In Nigeria, the axiom: “If wishes were horses, beggars would ride,” is playing out in real time, as politicians use rallies as a measure of victory in the 2023 elections.

Theotherday, thesenator representingKanoSouth, Kabiru Gaya, said he’d defeat his rival, Kawu Sumaila of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, in the February 25 poll.

While Gaya of the All Progressives Congress admits that Sumaila “is pulling crowd,” he says he’ll be returned to the Senate because “Kawu is doing well, but I have more crowds than him and I believe I will win the election.”

Likewise, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun – taking in the crowd that graced “a solidarity walk” for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his own re-election – declared the 2023 polls as a done deal. “This massive crowd is a sign to scare any opposition,” AbiodunsaidonNovember9, adding: “Thewalk… is intimidating.

It is a show of love that you (the marchers) support Tinubu and Abiodun’s election victory in 2023.” Surely, rallies are predictive of how popular a candidate or a political party is. But “rallies don’t win elections,” says Dele Momodu, Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council. Momodu, aformerpresidentialaspirant, wasreacting tothereportof ahugecrowdatarallyof theLabour Partypresidential candidate, PeterObi, in Asaba, Delta State. Momodu, on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, said Obi’s popularity among the youths won’t lead to victory, as “noise” and “rallies” don’t win elections.

“We can make all the noise,… but rallies alone will not win the 2023 election,” Momodu said, referencing the Osun State governorship poll in which the LP was drubbed despite Obi stomping for the party candidate two days to the polls amid a mammoth crowd in the capital, Osogbo.

On Obi’s rally in Asaba, Momodu said: “I have no doubt that Peter Obi is a popular candidate, but don’t forget the proximity of the South-East to Delta State. They are almost one and the same. “If you have a rally in the Delta, all you have to do is cross over from Awka, Onitsha and everywhere; these things can be arranged,” – a hint that the LP must’ve ferried attendees to the Asaba rally from neighbouring states.

But that’s a negation of the Obi campaign and its vociferous supporters’ avowal that “we don’t give ‘shi shi’.” MeaningtheLPdoesn’tprocureitsrallyattendees. However, the “ObIdients” – a mass youth movement in support of Obi’s presidential run for 2023 – deserves the plaudits for starting the new level of rallies across Nigeria. FromJunetoSeptember2022, supportersof the2019 vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party conducted almost daily “Million-man” marches.

Dissatisfied with the ruling order since 1999, the LP supporters seized on the intervening period between the party primaries and official campaigning, to hold rallies. Dominating the media space, Obi, a former Anambra State governor, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, touted the rally crowds as a pointer that the February poll – and indeed the entire 2023 elections – was theirs to lose.

They’re buoyed by online polls indicating that the Obi-Datti ticket would win by a wide margin in the largely four-way contest by candidates of the APC, PDP, LP and NNPP. But since the INEC unbanned campaigns on September 28, supporters of other political parties have organised “million-man” monstrous rallies across the country.

On September 28, an APC “City Boys” political groupstageda”testing-of-the-mic” rallyinAbuja, atthe instance of the Tinubu and Kashim Shettima presidential ticket. It’s a mini-campaign launch, as Tinubu – expected to inaugurate the APC Presidential Campaign Council, andkick-off thecampaigns- wasabroadforunspecified reasonsthattriggeredspeculationshewasseriouslyill.

Some tale bearers even reported that Tinubu had died, prompting him to post videos and pictures of his workouts, and meetings with aides, friends and grandchildren at his London home, in the United Kingdom.

Until Tinubu came back to Nigeria in early October, sceptics had dismissed those pictorials as photoshops, intended to hoodwink unwary and uninformed Nigerians.

Days after the Abuja APC youth rally, the party’s women marched in Lagos for the Tinubu-Shettima ticket, and re-election of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Thencamea”5Million-Mother-of-All-Rallies” onOctober 5 for the APC in Lagos – a 10-kilometre walk that lasted from 8am to 2pm – organised by the chairman of Lagos Parks and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, alias “MC Oluomo.”

Two other mega rallies were to follow in Delta and Kano States, with supporters of Delta State governor and vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, staging a “show-of-force” at his hometown of Owa-Alero in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state. In Kano, a multitude of the “Kwankwasiyya Movement” and supporters of the NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso – adorned in their familiar red caps – rallied for hours under the blazing sun.

To cap the “my-rally-is-bigger-than-yours,” supportersof thePDPonOctober 10overwhelmed theAkpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, where formerVice President AtikuAbubakarformallylaunched the PDP campaigns for the February 25 presidential election.

Bigger, larger and more elaborate rallies have been staged nationwide for the 2023 polls, but the “Nigerian factor” of corrupting the system has rubbished such rallies as a guide to electoral outcomes, as most people only attend the gatherings for instant financial rewards.

Hence, at the end of the rallies, participants wait behind to get their share of the agreed largesse, and those cheated outright or short changed by the rally organisers often cause crisis, leading to shouting bouts and/or fisticuffs.

