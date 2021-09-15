2023 and Lagos PDP’s tall dream

Since the beginning of the present Fourth Republic in 1999, Lagos State has always been governed by the progressives’ camp led by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Several efforts by the opposition party, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to win the state has remained a dream even when the party was in power at the federal level for 16 uninterrupted years.

But less than two years ahead of the 2023 general election, leaders of the main opposition party in the Centre of Excellence have started drumming it to all ears that their party will win the next governorship election in the state. They hinged their optimism on the “failure” of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). “Our party is the only alternative to Lagosians in 2023 because both the APC has failed us. In 2019, we are going to take over Lagos State,” one of them told Politricks recently.

While there is nothing wrong with ambition or thinking big, it is clear that the PDP leaders have set a Herculean task for themselves and their party given the situation on ground and the question is: Does Lagos PDP have what it takes to upstage the ruling APC?

Like this: Like Loading...