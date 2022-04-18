2023 and power-sharing pact in Awka Federal Constituency

Okey Maduforo writes on the battle for equity among gladiators for the Awka North/South Federal Constituency powersharing arrangement

It was a well-attended meeting last week when the gladiators of Awka North and South Federal Constituency assembled to discuss the power-sharing arrangements for the 2023 National Assembly election.

At the meeting were members of the Obizi People’s Mandate, a political pressure group from Awka State Constituency 2, made up of Amawbia , Nibo, Mbaukwu, Umuawulu, Nise and Isiagu towns.

Though reporters were not allowed to cover this all-important meeting, feelers from the meeting had it that the Obizi constituency walked out on the meeting when it was alleged that Awka Constituency 1 which is Awka town refused to honour the prayers of Constituency 2 that they should be allowed to have a shot at the National Assembly.

According to Chief Chijoke Okeke, one of the spokesmen of Obizi People’s Mandate, who spoke to New Telegraph, he said the Awka Constituency 1 is basking in the euphoria of having a greater voting strength even though “we have more electoral wards than them.”

What plays out at every National Assembly election in Awka North and South Federal Constituency is the continuous monopoly of the representative seat of the area and it is because Awka Constituency 1 is the state capital proper and they have more voting strength.

Obizi which is Awka Constituency 2 has eleven wards while Awka Constituency 1 has eight wards plus one ward from Okpuno. Awka North state Constituency has 14 wards but they do not have the kind of voting strength that Awka Constituency 1 has and so at every general election they produce the National Assembly member for the federal constituency.

“This stronghold has been there since the constituency was created and the rest of us become so incapacitated to have shot at the top;” he said. A run-down of representations for the federal constituency indicates that between 1999 and 2003 Hon Chudi Ofodile from Awka Constituency 1 emerged and between 2003 and 2007 Ossy Egwuatu from Awka Constituency 1 got the nod at the National Assembly. However, Awka North produced a representative between 2007 and 2011 with the emergence of Emmanuel Ucheze from Achalla community in Awka North local government area.

Between 2011 and 2015 Hon Emeka Nwogbo won the seat coming from Awka Constituency 1 and after him, former Anambra Speaker Anayo Nnebe emerged also from the same Awka Constituency 1 between 2015 and 2019 and the incumbent lawmaker representing the area Mr .Chinedu Onwuasoanya is also from Awka Constituency 1.

Going by the power equation, Obizi, which is Awka Constituency 2, is yet to produce a member of the National Assembly which indeed is the basis for their agitation. Chief Ozo Ughamadu, former Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly who had contested for the seat, narrated the challenges he faced during the contest in 2011 and described it as frustrating.

“We have been holding meetings and consultations with our brothers from Awka Constituency 1 and after all agreements, they would not honour those agreements and you know that equity is equality.

“Our brothers from Awka North appreciate the need for this rotation but they do not have the type of voting strength Awka1 had and sometimes their leaders are convinced to support Awka Constituency 1 to our own peril,” he said.

That Awka North produced a National Assembly member was due to the insistence of the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who ensured that power must shift . Currently, three persons have indicated their interest in the seat from Awka Constituency 1 including the incumbent Chinedu Onwuasoanya while one person from Obizi has also declared to contest.

It is not clear yet if Awka North has interest but according to the former Council Chairman of Awka North, Chief Dennis Ngene, it is up to Obizi to join forces with Awka North constituency and mount strong pressure on Awka Constituency 1 to allow equity to prevail.

“We are aware of the imbalance at the National Assembly representations but it is incumbent on Obizi to go the extra mile to actualize this ambition. “Awka North is also a victim of this imbalance though we had one of our own that has gone to Abuja, but it would be fair and just for Obizi to be favoured but you see power is not given it is taken and Obizi has to work hard to get it; he said.

Already some elements from Awka Constituency 1 have commenced the process of getting their kinsmen to buy into the agitation.

Mr Chijindu Chukwunenye of the Awka North and South Equity Association (ANSEA) told reporters recently that the body has been making consultations within Awka Constituency 1 to make stakeholders see the reasons for the rotation.

“We know that there is no written agreement for the rotation but as human beings, it is instructive that we respect the interest of all and sundry at this point by going to Obizi.

“Obizi which is Awka Constituency 2 has always supported us and even during local government elections that have been with us and we have produced more Council Chairmen than Obizi and currently we the Awka Constituency 1 has a member of the National Assembly and Council Chairman and this is not fair at all.

There is this move by Obizi to ensure that the major political parties in the 2023 general election nominates Obizi candidates during their primary elections. In the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, the leadership of the party is said to be mulling the idea of rotation and given the fact that the National Chairman of the party Ozo Victor Oyeh is also from Obizi , it appears that APGA would be going for Obizi.

Similarly, the current Deputy Governor of Anambra State Dr Onyeka Ibezim is also from Obizi and there have been expectations that he can influence the nomination process given his position. However, Mr Anthony Nwokoye, a member of the party, contended that the duo of Victor Oyeh and Onyeka Ibezim have no reason whatsoever not to zone the National Assembly ticket to Obizi .

“We already have an aspirant from Obizi, Dr Azubuike Ekwozor, who is eminently qualified to occupy that seat, and he is from Umuawulu community in Obizi and we do not see why these two party leaders should not do the needful,” he said. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is also in the contest but it all appears that the party is looking at Awka Constituency 1 since three of the aspirants are from that zone.

But Comrade Izunna Okonkwo contended that this would be the greatest undoing of the party if it should neglect Obizi. It worked last time because we in Obizi have no one in the party contesting but very soon two persons would emerge from Obizi and it would be keenly contested.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is still undecided on the zoning arrangements but top stalwarts of the party in Obizi area already breathing down the neck of the party to nominate an Obizi candidate.

According to Ughamadu, “Our party believes in equity and I have confidence that the candidate of our party would come from Obizi and the leadership of our party is on it,” he said.

Be that as it may, the latest consciousness of the Obizi political bloc is one seen by observers as one that is currently challenging the Awka Constituency 1 and its leaders following the near absence of representation by the incumbent lawmaker, Onwuasoanya .

Most political watchers even from his bloc have described his more than three years of representation at the National Assembly as uneventful adding that they are yet to feel the impact.

Similarly the Awka North and Obizi block are lamenting the disconnection of the lawmaker from his constituency positing that the rotation has become imperative at this time while Onwuasonya contend that his duty as a legislator is to make laws and not to embark on capital projects which he said is the duty of the executive arm of government.

As it stands, all eyes are on the three major political parties for their decisions on the constituency. Only time can tell where the pendulum will swing.

