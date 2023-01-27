2023: Another guber candidate is dead

The gubernatorial candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM)

for the 2023 polls in Adamawa State, Alhaji Aliyu Maina, is dead.

His death comes after that of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abia State, Prof. Uchenna Ikonne.

Both Maina and Ikonne died on the same day: January 25, 2023,

The death of the NRM’s candidate was confirmed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Olusola Afuye.

A statement from the family equally confirmed the development, saying Maina died at his residence in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja during a brief illness.

Afuye added: “He has been buried according to Muslim rite.

“We pray to Almighty Allah to protect his family and all his loved ones.”

