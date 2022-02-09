2023: Any party fielding northern candidate’ll lose woefully –Akeredolu

Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has warned that any party that fields a northern candidate in the 2023 presidential election will lose woefully.

According to Akeredolu, the forum is determined to ensure that the next President comes from the South. He said these in his office during a courtesy visit by members of a group, Power Rotation Movement, led by Dr Pogu Bitrus, who also doubles as the Chairman, Middle Belt Forum. Akeredolu, who said those pushing against the power rotation, are tinkering with the existence of Nigeria, added that he believes in one fair and equitable Nigeria.

Akeredolu said: “In about two or three meetings, we have come out and declared that power must move to the South. “Only a party that is determined to lose will field a northern candidate.

You are now a movement of members of political parties coming together. What we stand for is fair and equitable power rotation. The only thing fair is that after eight years in the North, it should come to the South

