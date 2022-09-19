2023: Anya-Ndi-Igbo To Nigerians: It’s time to take back our country

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a socio-political group, Anya-Ndi-Igbo, has urged Nigerians to come together in unison to take back their country.

The group in a statement signed by interim chairman of the Board of Trustees, Elder Uma Eleazu, OON, and interim president, Engr Chris Okoye, expressed supportforthecountry’sre- birth moves, saying it was time for citizens of like minds to confrontthechallengesplaguing the country.

The group said patriotic Nigerians across economic categories, ethnicities, faiths and genders, among others, were expressing sincere desire to escape, once-andfor- all, economic and social backwardness, mutual distrust and disunity that have gripped the nation. Anya-Ndi-Igbo noted that the victory that would make sensein2023would bevictory for the Nigerian nation, not victory for any individual or any ethnic group.

The group said: “Patriotic Nigerians across economic categories, ethnicities, faiths, and genders are expressing sincere desire to escape, onceand- for-all, economic and social backwardness, mutual distrust and disunity which has gripped the nation.

“Nigerians desire to commence marching towards economic prosperity, social advancement, mutual empathy and love and a united and great nation. “This great expectation for the emergence of a great NewNigerianationiscoming from our citizens at home and abroad, as well as from our neighbours and friends in the global community.

“We are inspired that the youths of Nigeria who, indeed, hold the key to ensuring that Nigeria takes its desired pre-eminentpositioninAfrica and the global scene are filled with the spirit of nationalism. Thisshouldbeourgoalrather than primitive accumulation and self-aggrandisement, sectarianism and parochialism.

“The victory that will make sense in 2023 is victory for the Nigerian nation, not victory for any individual or any ethnic group. It is the victory that carries the momentumfornationalcohesionand which will, ipso facto, guarantee a proud place on the global platform, for our children and grandchildren.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...