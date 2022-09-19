News Top Stories

2023: Anya-Ndi-Igbo To Nigerians: It’s time to take back our country

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a socio-political group, Anya-Ndi-Igbo, has urged Nigerians to come together in unison to take back their country.

The group in a statement signed by interim chairman of the Board of Trustees, Elder Uma Eleazu, OON, and interim president, Engr Chris Okoye, expressed supportforthecountry’sre- birth moves, saying it was time for citizens of like minds to confrontthechallengesplaguing the country.

The group said patriotic Nigerians across economic categories, ethnicities, faiths and genders, among others, were expressing sincere desire to escape, once-andfor- all, economic and social backwardness, mutual distrust and disunity that have gripped the nation. Anya-Ndi-Igbo noted that the victory that would make sensein2023would bevictory for the Nigerian nation, not victory for any individual or any ethnic group.

The group said: “Patriotic Nigerians across economic categories, ethnicities, faiths, and genders are expressing sincere desire to escape, onceand- for-all, economic and social backwardness, mutual distrust and disunity which has gripped the nation.

“Nigerians desire to commence marching towards economic prosperity, social advancement, mutual empathy and love and a united and great nation. “This great expectation for the emergence of a great NewNigerianationiscoming from our citizens at home and abroad, as well as from our neighbours and friends in the global community.

 

“We are inspired that the youths of Nigeria who, indeed, hold the key to ensuring that Nigeria takes its desired pre-eminentpositioninAfrica and the global scene are filled with the spirit of nationalism. Thisshouldbeourgoalrather than primitive accumulation and self-aggrandisement, sectarianism and parochialism.

“The victory that will make sense in 2023 is victory for the Nigerian nation, not victory for any individual or any ethnic group. It is the victory that carries the momentumfornationalcohesionand which will, ipso facto, guarantee a proud place on the global platform, for our children and grandchildren.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

SIFAX Group wins Brandcom Awards

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

SIFAX Group has won the Most Outstanding Maritime Brand of the Year at the 2021 Brandcom Awards. The Executive Director, Administration, Ports and Cargo Handling Services Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, Capt. Ibraheem Olugbade, made this known in a statement in Lagos. Olugbade noted that the award was for the organisation’s phenomenal growth and […]
News

NCPC targets 10,000 intending pilgrims for 2021 holy pilgrimage

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…as Pam pledges to make history with Christian pilgrimage The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has affirmed that no fewer than 10,000 intending pilgrims were being targeted for the 2021 main pilgrimage exercise to the Holy Land. Executive Secretary of the NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pam, made the disclosure during a meeting with state Pilgrimage Leaders […]
News

Easter, Ramadan: Lagos APC donates food items to 14 orphanage homes

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, presented gift items to fourteen orphanages homes across three senatorial districts in commemoration with Easter Celebration and Ramadan season. Addressing the orphanage homes, the state chairman of the party, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, stated that the gesture was to compliment the efforts of the state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica