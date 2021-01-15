2023: Anyim disowns presidential campaign posters

Former Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has dissociated himself from the 2023 presidential campaign posters that flooded parts of Ebonyi State and social media.

The posters, powered by a group known as Nigerians Ask for Anyim has both Facebook and Twitter identity as piusanyim2023, while its websites read www. nigeriaask4anyim.org and info@nigeriansask4anyim. org. Tagged ‘Progress 2023’, the campaign posters which have gone viral, have different shades of the former SGF’s picture.

It was, however, learnt that the Nigerians Ask for Anyim 2023 campaign organization is being champi- oned by a former House of Reps member from Ebonyi state. The group, it was said, is currently on a membership drive and has been registering people online as members. However, Anyim in a statement dissociating himself from the said campaign posters enjoined Nigerians to disregard them, stating that, “they are not from me.” Anyim, who was also a former Senate President said, “As a law-abiding citizen, I am fully aware that it is not the time for a campaign for 2023 elections. “The government at the federal level has spent only a year and seven months out of four-year term, grappling with issues of governance and so should not be distracted”. He further enjoined the general public to disregard such posters and or publications, as such is not from him.

