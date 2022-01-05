2023: Anyim hosts South East PDP stakeholders in Enugu, Thursday

Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, is intensifying his efforts to secure the buy-in of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in his aspiration to fly the party’s flag in the 2023 presidential election. The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) declared his intention to vie for the party’s presidential ticket during the PDP national convention in Abuja on Saturday, October 30. Anyim, who made the declaration in a chat with journalists, said he would contest for the Presidency in 2023 whether PDP zones it to the South-East or not.

The former Senate President, who said the national convention signalled the commencement of political activities in the party, added that it was an opportune time to indicate interest. “We presently have less than 18 months to the next elections and I feel the time was ripe to indicate my interest.” Since then, Anyim has been travelling around the country, meeting with stakeholders. In furtherance of the quest, he will meet with Southeast PDP leaders in Enugu on Thursday to formally tell them of his aspiration. The meeting is scheduled to hold at Best Western Plus, Independence Layout, Enugu. In the letter inviting the PDP zonal leaders to the meeting, Anyim said the goal was to apprise them of his efforts so far and to exchange ideas on strategies.

