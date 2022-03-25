2023: Anyim, Tambuwal, Mohammed pick PDP presidential nomination forms

Three more aspirants have collected the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential nomination form, bringing the number so far to five. The three aspirants are former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Anyim Pius Anyim, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed. Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki had earlier picked the nomination form. Like Atiku and Saraki, the forms were picked for three new entrants by their respective support groups A coalition of about 350 groups, who purchased the form for Anyim, said they did so because of their confidence in his ability to govern the country.

Spokesperson of the groups, Comrade Mayor Samuel, noted that Nigeria requires an individual with experience such as Anyim, whom he stated was former Senate President and former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), to restore citizens’ faith in the country.

“Nigeria, our dear country, is passing through very difficult times. The events of the last few weeks and the bitter experiences ordinary citizens have been subjected to have terribly shaken the confidence and faith of Nigerians in the ability and commitment of the leadership of this country to protect the lives and cater for the needs of Nigerians. “If by 2023, Nigeria fails to get the leadership question right, the future will be very bleak. “We have therefore, decided to throw our hats in the ring by getting directly involved in the process of choosing who will be the candidate of the PDP, the party Nigerians are hanging their hopes on for a secure, peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria come 29th of May 2023,” he said. A body, which calls itself ‘Group of Concerned Nigerians for Tambuwal’ led by Olumuyiwa Akinboro (SAN), said it has identified the Sokoto governor, someone who could take Nigeria out of her myriad of problems.

“The most important thing is that we want somebody who we see as a leader who can speak to the youth, who will be ready to listen, who can communicate and win this election that we’re going into. “Nigerians, both old and young people are ready to work for him. We are going to go to every nook and cranny of this country. We are going to talk to everybody. We are going to take the battle to ourselves. We are going to change the narratives. Things are changing and we will change with it,” said the group’s leader.

The Bala Mohammed Vanguard (BMV), which presented the nomination form to the Bauchi State governor, said he is the president Nigeria needs. The Director General of the group, Mohammed Jibo expressed confidence that he would win the 2023 presidency. Another member of the group, Charity Anthony, said they have consulted and found that Governor Mohammed has “the potential this country needs. You are destined to rule this country. We will vote and defend our votes and our leaders are ready to work for you.” Governor Mohammed promised that he would not let the group down if elected president. “I am not going to be a president of a zone; I will be the president of Nigeria.”

