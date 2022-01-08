News

2023: Anyim’s presidential ambition auspicious – Group

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

A group, Anyim4Nigeria Movement said the declaration of former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, to run for the presidency of Nigeria in 2023 is auspicious. The group in a statement by its convener Dr. Laz Ude Eze, regretted the state of affairs in the country. Eze noted that the nation; “has been so battered and disunited, hopes of citizens diminished, poverty and insecurity ravaging the land,” adding that “it takes a man of courage, unifier, rich experience, capacity and competence to provide the much needed leadership.”

The convener commended the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South East Zone for pledging to support Anyim’sambition, andexpressed theviewthatthepresidentialticket of PDP should be zoned to the South East in the spirit of equity, fairness and justice. Eze described Anyim’s speech at the South East PDP zonal meetingas; “very presidential, inspired hopeand left no one indoubt ofhisseriousness, readiness and capacity to lead PDP to victoryin2023, ifgiventheticket.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

15 patients die as Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries exceed 12,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  A total of 280 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing Nigeria’s total number of recoveries to 12,108. Fifteen patients were also confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications across the country on Tuesday. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the figures on Tuesday night, adding that 503 […]
News

We’ll attend to needs of fallen heroes, heroines – Makinde

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday promised the people that his administration will continue to attend to the needs of all fallen heroes and heroines in the state, while taking care of maimed soldiers, children, widows and their dependents. The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, stated this at the launching […]
News

Tinubu’ll succeed Buhari in 2023, says ex-Minister

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Former Minister of Works and National Chairman, South West Agenda for 2023, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, yesterday expressed optimism that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would gloriously emerge as president to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. He added that Tinubu was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica