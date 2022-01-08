2023: Anyim’s presidential ambition auspicious – Group

A group, Anyim4Nigeria Movement said the declaration of former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, to run for the presidency of Nigeria in 2023 is auspicious. The group in a statement by its convener Dr. Laz Ude Eze, regretted the state of affairs in the country. Eze noted that the nation; “has been so battered and disunited, hopes of citizens diminished, poverty and insecurity ravaging the land,” adding that “it takes a man of courage, unifier, rich experience, capacity and competence to provide the much needed leadership.”

The convener commended the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South East Zone for pledging to support Anyim’sambition, andexpressed theviewthatthepresidentialticket of PDP should be zoned to the South East in the spirit of equity, fairness and justice. Eze described Anyim’s speech at the South East PDP zonal meetingas; “very presidential, inspired hopeand left no one indoubt ofhisseriousness, readiness and capacity to lead PDP to victoryin2023, ifgiventheticket.”

