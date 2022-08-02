2023: Anything but APC

A s we approach 2023, some friends and colleagues are asking how I will vote, given that I have written several opinions on Peter Obi and also praised the Atiku-Okowa balanced ticket! I have also criticized the APC Muslim – Muslim ticket for being dumb and insensitive.

Though I have not made my final call on which party will win because events are still developing, one thing I am certain about is that APC is not in my voting options particularly in the presidential election. I want this to be the agenda of all patriotic Nigerians, to ensure that APC is roundly defeated, not because of the excess baggage being carried by the party’s flag bearer but because the party is simply evil having created the worst humanitarian crisis since the civil war by not upholding to its promise to end insecurity in Nigeria.

Since the party came to power in 2015, our security situation has only grown from bad to worse. Last week, some group of lawmakers issued an ultimatum to the president demanding that he takes immediate action on insecurity or be held accountable for creating and perpetuating insecurity and be impeached. The aggrieved law makers claimed they have the required numbers to impeach the president.

It’s not only the law makers that are angry, Nigerians across boards and party lines are angry by the state of affairs. Millions of indigenous people are being displaced from their homes with their means of survival destroyed. Thousands have been killed or abducted for ransom.

No one is safe in the country, not even the President who travelled to Liberia to lecture Liberians on insecurity is safe. Laughable? Governor El Rufai of Kaduna State – an advocate of taking strong actions against terrorists confirmed that the president was even unaware of the level of insecurity faced by Nigerians.

He said the president wasn’t even aware that the terrorists who had made kidnappings and killings their regular past time has threatened to also kidnap him and that he was the one that informed the president of the threat level which was shared in a video that went viral. Who is briefing the president on the security situation and why are they withholding information from him?

What’s going on? Are there fifth columnists in action? What do they want? I know the threat against the president cannot happen without a bloodbath but it shows the monsters that we romanced have become dangerous and more confident. It’s not impossible that they may try to dare to kidnap the president. It’s possible they may have their collaborators and cell groups inside the Presidential Villa.

After all, if they can successfully attack members of the Guards Brigade, attack the president’s advance convoy, break into the Kuje prisons where they freed their hardliners, then they can do anything.

Whether you think the terrorists are simply blowing some hot puffs in the air or not, the truth is that the enemies are now in our back-yard. People living in the capital city of Abuja are literally living in fear of their lives.

A legislator who ought to know alleged on the floor of the parliament that the DSS sent 44 actionable intelligence reports to the presidency before the Kuje jail break that freed all of the terrorists detained at the correctional centre, yet no action was taken to beef up security and prevent the attack.

Perhaps, the Commander in Chief wasn’t aware of the DSS report or if he is aware refused to issue appropriate orders or his orders were no longer being obeyed by the security chiefs who ought to be subordinated to the civil authority.

Not only the legislators who threatened to impeach him are tired of him, majority of those that voted for him, the Christian Hausa populations from the North, the Muslim Fulani, the Yoruba people, the youths and five percent Igbo who voted to elect him president in the 2015 presidential election now regret voting for him, each with unique reasoning.

“I feel like I have been lied to by the media telling us that Buhari is the answer to all the country’s problems,” Khadija Usman whom I met on a trip to Kaduna told me. “That’s what I saw him as when I voted for him.” “And they made former President Jonathan kind of a corrupt and clueless leader,” said Friday Okeke.

Ajayi a Yoruba and father of five who was a staunch APC and Buhari supporter, said his party has broken all of its promises; to end insecurity, end corruption, strengthen the naira and bring it at par with the dollar, reduce the cost of petrol, make the refineries work and end strikes by university lecturers.

As soon as they won the election, they looked at the list of their promises and said ‘forget it’ or ‘they out rightly denied those promises.” “I feel like a lot of Hausa people,” said Musa.

“We are trapped in the vicious cycle of believing whatever lies APC sold to us. I escaped the village to Abuja because we can’t even go to the farms because we are being killed while the government looks the other way.” “They refused to arm us and yet will not provide for the safety and security of our lives and properties.

Now Abuja is also under attack, I don’t know where else to go.” The security threat in Abuja is real. The terrorists has attacked villages and communities within the city and abducted hundreds of people, they successfully bombed the city’s largest correctional centre and freed all the hardened criminals held in the facility.

All the public and private schools in the city were ordered to be closed down and exams suspended During his inaugural speech, President Buhari projected that he will run an all-inclusive government. When he famously said: “I am for no body, I am for everybody,” he made it seem that former President Jonathan hated the Muslim North. But that is the furthest thing from the truth.

Nigerians were soon to find out the hard way that President Buhari is not who he says he is. He just pretended to love the country and that he will be fair to all to win voters. Under his watch, you find gunmen and Fulani bandits carrying sophisticated weapons, almost similar if not superior to the guns carried by our military, and they are willing to use those guns indiscriminately and in total disregard for human life and a total disrespect and disregard for authority and the law. They indiscriminately attack police stations, military formations and kill hundreds of our police officers while the government and military high command pose weak to take actions.

The weak response of our military to take the battle to the bandits, their inaction to defend themselves and the excuse they make consequently has resulted in the growing suspicion of the public that there must be an interwoven relationship between the APC led government and some elements of the APC led administration. Nigerians are sickened that nearly eight years after the APC administration was elected into office, this plague continues to grip our nation. Every senseless violence results in several lives lost in our country.

To end this cycle of violence and deaths, we need to end the APC administration by rejecting them with our PVCs. All the spins to label every past administration as being part of the problem is a rationalization of evil that will fail.

We lived through the PDP era as a witness and we are now living through the APC. When they asked for our vote in 2015, they promised us change and they have successfully changed Nigeria beyond recognition.

All we demand is to be returned back at the minimum to where we were in 2015. That’s all! I am nevertheless concerned that the 2023 election will be influenced by religious sentiments, and the aftermath will further divide our already polarised nation and politics, not just on tribal lines but on religious lines. I wish we can slow down on the influence of religious politics as the consequences will be huge to bear.

