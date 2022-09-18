2023: APC at odds as Tinubu, presidential aspirants fail to settle differences

There are high indications that the Presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) might face a set back over the inability of the party to reconcile the Presidential aspirants with the candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu emerged as the flagbearer of the party on June 8, in a Special National Convention that didn’t go down well with some aspirants.

However, since his emergence, the party had not been able to reconcile him with other aspirants, who had stayed away from the party and from the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) even as Presidential campaign starts on September 28.

A party chieftain said it was the responsibility of President Muhammadu Buhari to have reconciled the APC Presidential candidate and all the other aspirants before or after the Convention.

This was done during the National Convention that produced the present National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

According to the chieftain: “President Buhari had reconciled govermorship candidates and aspirants in states after primaries but his silence to reconcile Tinubu with other aspirants speaks volumes.

“As the leader of APC and that most of the party’s presidential aspirants were members of his cabinet, the President ought to have reconciled them.”

The cabinet members, who contested the APC presidential tickets were: Rotimi Ameachi (former Transportation Minister); Emeka Nwajiuba (former Minister of State for Education); Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu (former Minister of Science and technology) Godswill Akpabio (former Minister of Niger Delta Development) and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Vice-President.

Others aspirants of the APC Presidential a ticket were: former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani; former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha; former Minister of Information, Chief Mokalue Ikeobasi; Governor of Kogi State, AlEmmanuel economyhaji Yahaya Bello; his counterpart in Jigawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, Mrs. Uju Ohanenye; Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; former Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole; former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibukunle Amosun and some others.

Since the convention, the aspirants and the flagbearer of the party have not sat together to review or reconcile.

The attempt made by one of the aspirants, Dr. Felix Nicolas was aborted as the other aspirants refused to honour the invitation extended to them.

It was alleged that the aspirants had said it was not in the place of the Dr. Felix Nicolas to call for the reconciliation meeting but that for the party or Tinubu.

On the inability of the party to do this, the chieftain said that both the party and President were distancing themselves from the campaign of the party’s Presidential candidate.

According to the chieftain: “It is not in the place of the APC Presidential candidate to call any reconciliation meeting.”

The source, who craved anonymity, said that another thing that is hunting the campaign of the APC Presidential candidate is the choice of his running mate, Senator

Kashim Shettima and the method of choosing him.

It would be recalled that in choosing Shettima, the APC candidate said the choice was based of integrity and capacity. “This statement did not go down well, with some Northern governors and chieftains,” the source said.

Speaking, the source said: “Had the aspirants reconciled with the candidate, the party would have released the comprehensive list of the Campaign Council.”

According to him: “The list would have contained all the names of the Presidential aspirants or their nominees as members of the PCC.

“If that happens today, it might not be with their consents as some are still bitter over the outcome of the convention and the inability of the party to pacify them,” the source said.

Both the choice of the running mate and those at the PCC were made by Tinubu, his political associates and family members, a situation the chieftain said was inimical to the party and its Presidential campaign.

Recently, a chieftain of the APC had said that it was dangerous to still have the former Ministers of Transportation and Science and Technology, Rotimi Amaechi and Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu respectively in the party.

