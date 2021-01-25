2023: APC baits Jonathan for North’s 2027

WhileSouthernpoliticiansarescramblingforthe
presidencyin2023– that’sallthingsbeingequal,
and the position is zonedto the South– Northern
politiciansareplanningforboth2023and2027.
Northernpoliticians’calculationissimple: If theycan’t
retain power after the eight-year tenure of President Muhammadu
Buhari in 2023, they’ll ensure that power shift to
the South for only four years.
To achieve the schemeisalso very simple: Draft former
President Goodluck Jonathan into the 2023 fray, and win or
lose, he would’ve been given the opportunity to vie to complete
his eight-year tenure that’s abridged in 2015 with the
election of Buhari.
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is floating
this idea amid the agitation by Southern Nigeria for power
to shift to the area, and for the South-East to have a shot at
the presidency since 1999.
The North’s spinning: If the region can’t retain power in
2023, it could put a spanner in the works of the South to enjoy
power for straighteightyears, from2023to2031, giventhatapplyingrotation,
powerwouldresideintheSouthwithinthatspan.
Let’sseethemetricof thisplotforasinglefour-yearterm
– 2023to2027– fortheSouth. TotheNorth, Jonathan’selection
in 2011 distorted the rotation formula after Dr. Olusegun
Obasanjo, fromOgunState, exhausted theSouth’seight-year
tenure in 2007.
With the formula running smoothly, Umaru Musa
Yar’Adua, from Katsina State, was elected in 2007, to commence
the eight-year tenure that any Nigerian shall be
elected president or governor.
ButMr. Yar’Aduadiedinofficebarelythreeyearsafter, and
Dr. Jonathan, fromBayelsaState, steppedintocompletethefouryeartermmandatedbythe1999Constitution(
asamended).
If the principle of rotation of the presidency were adheredto,
theNorthoughttoproducethecandidatein2011, to
completetheeight-yeartenurethatYar’Aduabeganin2007.
But Jonathan, graduating from Vice President to Acting
President to President, couldn’t be persuaded to allow
theNorthtocompletetheYar’Aduaeight-yeartenurethat’s
shortchanged in 2010.
In 2011, Jonathan won the presidency, and thus began
thedistortionof rotationbetweentheNorthandSouth. Retired
GeneralBuhari, fromKatsinaState, defeated Jonathan
in the 2015 poll.
So, bothJonathanandBuharidistortedtherotationof power
in2011and2015, respectively. HadJonathanallowedaNortherner
tofilltheYar’Aduavoidin2011, theNorthwould’vecompletedits
eight-yeartenurein2015, forpowertoreverttotheSouth.
Similarly, had Buhari given Jonathan the opportunity
to complete the remaining four years of South’s eight-year
tenure (2011-2019), power would’ve rotated to the North in
2019, to terminate in 2027.
However, despite Buhari’s eight-year tenure ending in
2023, the North feels it’d be “cheated” out of power by the
South by 13 years to 11 years: Obasanjo’s eight years plus
Jonathan’s five years and Yar’Adua’s three years plus Buhari’s
eight years.
ThisistheanomalytheNorthwantstoremedyin2023:
Either retain power in the region after Buhari’s tenure or
“limit” the South to a single term of four years if power is
zoned to the region in 2023.
The first option – retaining power – is not impossible,
as politics is a game of possibilities. Besides its numbers,
the North hopes, as usual, to play on “the disunity” among
Southern politicians to “speak with one voice,” as regards
the presidency.
Withnothinginthebagyet, afiercetussleforpowerisraging
among the three zones of South-East, South-South and
South-West, astowhichareatoproducethepresidentin2023.
The North can capitalise on the absence of a common
front among the Southern zones to fight for the rotation of
the presidencyto the South before deciding on micro-zoning
of the position.
As for the North’s second option to “offer” power to the
South for only four years, between 2023 and 2027, the North
knowstherighttimetopresstherightbuttonwhentheright
“material” is available.
In this case, the North’s calculation is that Jonathan
could make himself available, to “compensate” for the
North’sthwarting of hissecond-termambition in2015with
the election of Buhari.
The yet-to-be-confirmed bait, especially coming from
the APC, as speculated in the polity, has gained currency
duetoJonathan’salleged”romance” withPresidentBuhari,
and the APC.
But polity watchers wonder if Jonathan, in considerationof
the2018amendmenttothe1999Constitutionsigned
into law by President Buhari, is qualified to contest for the
presidency in 2023!
That amendment states that a vice president or deputy
governor, whocompletesthe(firstor second) termof apresident
or governor is thereafter entitled to be elected for only
one term to the position.
In addition to completing the first term of office of
Yar’Adua, Jonathan ran, and was elected president in 2011,
but failed in his second-term bid in 2015. On that premise,
Jonathan seems to have exhausted his tenure, as stated in
the amended constitution.
But that amendment was signed into law in 2018, three
yearsaftertheexpiryof Jonathan’sfirsttermin2015. Barring
himfromvyingforanothertermwouldbevisitingJonathan
with a retroactive law that wasn’t operational before he ran
for re-election in 2015.
Yet, the snag: Should Jonathan accept such a Greek gift
from the APC, he’d further upend the rotation of the presidency,
which the North remedied with the election of Buhari
in 2015, and in 2019.
Jonathan’s followers wouldbe overthemoon if he’s given
a chance to run and complete an eight-year tenure in office.
But that’d unsettle the calculation of the South to produce
the president foran eight-yearperiod, between 2023 and2031.
It’d particularly be a sabotage of South-East’s aspiration to
produce a president of Igbo extraction, and also a stab on the
backof the zonethat”putallitseggsinonebasket” of the Peoples
DemocraticPartytovoteforJonathanin2011andin2015.
TheSouth-WestwillalsotakeJonathan’ssecondcomingasin
bad faith, having voted overwhelmingly for him in 2011 against Buhari,
whothepowerwieldersinthezonewereinitiallyamenableto.
Thinkof theSouthernpoliticiansthatJonathanwould
put their ambition in disarray: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo;
APC’sNationalLeader, AsiwajuBolaTinubu; Governor
Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Minister of Transportation,
Mr. Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, SenatorGodswillAkpabio;
SenateChief Whip, Dr. OrjiUzorKalu;
and Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi.
On PDP’s platform, Jonathan’s action will impact the
ambitionof GovernorsNyesomWikeof RiversState, Udom
Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), IfeanyiUgwuanyi(Enugu), Okezie
Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and former Governor
Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti State).
If speculationsturnedintoreality, andJonathanaccepted
the red herring dangled by the APC, he may pay dearly
at the 2023 general election. It’d be an all-out war to defeat
him in the South.
The South-East will “take its pound of flesh” by giving
its “block votes” to the PDP, which may not give its ticket to
the zone, and the South-West will also rally behind the PDP,
having lost its chance to present an APC candidate.
On a good day, Jonathan is guaranteed winnable votes
in the South-South. But derailing his allies’ ambition would
stack the odds against him in 2023. He shouldreject the APC’s
“bitter” honey.