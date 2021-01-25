2023: APC baits Jonathan for North’s 2027

WhileSouthernpoliticiansarescramblingforthe

presidencyin2023– that’sallthingsbeingequal,

and the position is zonedto the South– Northern

politiciansareplanningforboth2023and2027.

Northernpoliticians’calculationissimple: If theycan’t

retain power after the eight-year tenure of President Muhammadu

Buhari in 2023, they’ll ensure that power shift to

the South for only four years.

To achieve the schemeisalso very simple: Draft former

President Goodluck Jonathan into the 2023 fray, and win or

lose, he would’ve been given the opportunity to vie to complete

his eight-year tenure that’s abridged in 2015 with the

election of Buhari.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is floating

this idea amid the agitation by Southern Nigeria for power

to shift to the area, and for the South-East to have a shot at

the presidency since 1999.

The North’s spinning: If the region can’t retain power in

2023, it could put a spanner in the works of the South to enjoy

power for straighteightyears, from2023to2031, giventhatapplyingrotation,

powerwouldresideintheSouthwithinthatspan.

Let’sseethemetricof thisplotforasinglefour-yearterm

– 2023to2027– fortheSouth. TotheNorth, Jonathan’selection

in 2011 distorted the rotation formula after Dr. Olusegun

Obasanjo, fromOgunState, exhausted theSouth’seight-year

tenure in 2007.

With the formula running smoothly, Umaru Musa

Yar’Adua, from Katsina State, was elected in 2007, to commence

the eight-year tenure that any Nigerian shall be

elected president or governor.

ButMr. Yar’Aduadiedinofficebarelythreeyearsafter, and

Dr. Jonathan, fromBayelsaState, steppedintocompletethefouryeartermmandatedbythe1999Constitution(

asamended).

If the principle of rotation of the presidency were adheredto,

theNorthoughttoproducethecandidatein2011, to

completetheeight-yeartenurethatYar’Aduabeganin2007.

But Jonathan, graduating from Vice President to Acting

President to President, couldn’t be persuaded to allow

theNorthtocompletetheYar’Aduaeight-yeartenurethat’s

shortchanged in 2010.

In 2011, Jonathan won the presidency, and thus began

thedistortionof rotationbetweentheNorthandSouth. Retired

GeneralBuhari, fromKatsinaState, defeated Jonathan

in the 2015 poll.

So, bothJonathanandBuharidistortedtherotationof power

in2011and2015, respectively. HadJonathanallowedaNortherner

tofilltheYar’Aduavoidin2011, theNorthwould’vecompletedits

eight-yeartenurein2015, forpowertoreverttotheSouth.

Similarly, had Buhari given Jonathan the opportunity

to complete the remaining four years of South’s eight-year

tenure (2011-2019), power would’ve rotated to the North in

2019, to terminate in 2027.

However, despite Buhari’s eight-year tenure ending in

2023, the North feels it’d be “cheated” out of power by the

South by 13 years to 11 years: Obasanjo’s eight years plus

Jonathan’s five years and Yar’Adua’s three years plus Buhari’s

eight years.

ThisistheanomalytheNorthwantstoremedyin2023:

Either retain power in the region after Buhari’s tenure or

“limit” the South to a single term of four years if power is

zoned to the region in 2023.

The first option – retaining power – is not impossible,

as politics is a game of possibilities. Besides its numbers,

the North hopes, as usual, to play on “the disunity” among

Southern politicians to “speak with one voice,” as regards

the presidency.

Withnothinginthebagyet, afiercetussleforpowerisraging

among the three zones of South-East, South-South and

South-West, astowhichareatoproducethepresidentin2023.

The North can capitalise on the absence of a common

front among the Southern zones to fight for the rotation of

the presidencyto the South before deciding on micro-zoning

of the position.

As for the North’s second option to “offer” power to the

South for only four years, between 2023 and 2027, the North

knowstherighttimetopresstherightbuttonwhentheright

“material” is available.

In this case, the North’s calculation is that Jonathan

could make himself available, to “compensate” for the

North’sthwarting of hissecond-termambition in2015with

the election of Buhari.

The yet-to-be-confirmed bait, especially coming from

the APC, as speculated in the polity, has gained currency

duetoJonathan’salleged”romance” withPresidentBuhari,

and the APC.

But polity watchers wonder if Jonathan, in considerationof

the2018amendmenttothe1999Constitutionsigned

into law by President Buhari, is qualified to contest for the

presidency in 2023!

That amendment states that a vice president or deputy

governor, whocompletesthe(firstor second) termof apresident

or governor is thereafter entitled to be elected for only

one term to the position.

In addition to completing the first term of office of

Yar’Adua, Jonathan ran, and was elected president in 2011,

but failed in his second-term bid in 2015. On that premise,

Jonathan seems to have exhausted his tenure, as stated in

the amended constitution.

But that amendment was signed into law in 2018, three

yearsaftertheexpiryof Jonathan’sfirsttermin2015. Barring

himfromvyingforanothertermwouldbevisitingJonathan

with a retroactive law that wasn’t operational before he ran

for re-election in 2015.

Yet, the snag: Should Jonathan accept such a Greek gift

from the APC, he’d further upend the rotation of the presidency,

which the North remedied with the election of Buhari

in 2015, and in 2019.

Jonathan’s followers wouldbe overthemoon if he’s given

a chance to run and complete an eight-year tenure in office.

But that’d unsettle the calculation of the South to produce

the president foran eight-yearperiod, between 2023 and2031.

It’d particularly be a sabotage of South-East’s aspiration to

produce a president of Igbo extraction, and also a stab on the

backof the zonethat”putallitseggsinonebasket” of the Peoples

DemocraticPartytovoteforJonathanin2011andin2015.

TheSouth-WestwillalsotakeJonathan’ssecondcomingasin

bad faith, having voted overwhelmingly for him in 2011 against Buhari,

whothepowerwieldersinthezonewereinitiallyamenableto.

Thinkof theSouthernpoliticiansthatJonathanwould

put their ambition in disarray: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo;

APC’sNationalLeader, AsiwajuBolaTinubu; Governor

Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Minister of Transportation,

Mr. Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, SenatorGodswillAkpabio;

SenateChief Whip, Dr. OrjiUzorKalu;

and Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi.

On PDP’s platform, Jonathan’s action will impact the

ambitionof GovernorsNyesomWikeof RiversState, Udom

Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), IfeanyiUgwuanyi(Enugu), Okezie

Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and former Governor

Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti State).

If speculationsturnedintoreality, andJonathanaccepted

the red herring dangled by the APC, he may pay dearly

at the 2023 general election. It’d be an all-out war to defeat

him in the South.

The South-East will “take its pound of flesh” by giving

its “block votes” to the PDP, which may not give its ticket to

the zone, and the South-West will also rally behind the PDP,

having lost its chance to present an APC candidate.

On a good day, Jonathan is guaranteed winnable votes

in the South-South. But derailing his allies’ ambition would

stack the odds against him in 2023. He shouldreject the APC’s

“bitter” honey.

